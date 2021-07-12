India’s automotive R&D talent gets a lift as global auto companies embark on continuous upskilling

Futuristic vehicle. Intelligent, connected car (Representative Image. Source: ShutterStock)

Brijesh Pillai, a senior programme manager with Mercedes-Benz R&D India, is working on his dream project. He heads the artificial intelligence team developing computer vision for interior perception – exactly what he wanted. Being able to deliver an innovative idea right from the concept stage to production is what excites him.

Pillai helps develop technology that “understands” the needs of occupants in a car in real-time. This could include alerting the driver while opening the door to traffic outside, helping find a dropped wallet by gently focusing light in a dark area, and adjusting the mirror when one looks at it.

He is just one among the thousands of engineers working in automobile R&D in India. The emergence of new generation technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning is increasingly becoming very important for industries and has led to rising demand for new skill sets in the auto sector, which all engineers may not have.

“Tech graduates from academic institutions need to be skilled according to the needs of the industry and a good training in new age technologies is essential for them to grow in the industry of tomorrow,” said Manu Saale, CEO of Mercedes-Benz R&D India.

Foundational skills are important for freshers in the industry. A combination of learning and training in the early phases in the programming domain including Java, Python and C++ or even basics on AL/MI/blockchain are helpful, said Saale.

With rising automation, demand for a skilled workforce on cutting-edge automated technologies such as AI, robotics, cognitive solutions, ML and Internet of Things is rising. Tech skilling, programming languages and platforms, and project management skills and language proficiency for on-site jobs are areas that need to be accounted for as well.

Volvo Group India’s president and managing director Kamal Bali said the learning and training process is a result of both push and pull. There are requirements on what is needed by engineers to address some of the challenges. Then there are requirements that emerge from the management review of the technologies that need upskilling. Volvo has a global training system as well as the Volvo Group University, its training centre.

The future will be marked by an increasing demand for collaboration where employees will spend more time working with stakeholders beyond their own domains.

“At Volvo Group India, we have established an innovation council that brings together all business and functions under one roof to promote and nurture innovation,” said Bali. “Cross-functional working and collaboration have become the norm, where data-sharing takes centrestage.”

According to experts, such training must be seen as an investment for the future. Prashanth Doreswamy, country head of Continental India, said innovations such as driverless cars, augmented reality dashboards and connected smart cars have had an impact on skill requirements.

“The upskilling and reskilling processes are important to ensure that the staff is appropriately trained to meet the demands of the industry. Collaboration between institutions and the industries is essential to ensure proper training of freshers,” said Doreswamy.

Companies implementing upskilling programmes consider it a top priority to bring employees up to speed.

“The introduction of Industry 4.0 technologies requires employees capable of handling tasks related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep tech and cobots. Continental continuously upskills the team members through online learning modules and active course works to thrive in the fast-changing, complex business environment,” he added.

With electric vehicles and automated vehicles driving the shift in automotive tech, transformation on the skills front is inevitable. Electric vehicles driven by battery technology and electric powertrains require electrical, electronics and even chemical engineering skill sets instead of mechanical engineers. For automated vehicles with sensors, actuators, motors and control units driving operations, the skill sets in demand include mechatronics, electronics, electrical and software engineering.

Libin John, a Detroit-based automotive engineer with over two decades of experience, said that electric vehicles and automated vehicles have fewer components than traditional vehicles. The assembly process is simpler and can be automated more.

“This can result in a reduction in workforce,” said John, who is a director with Adient, an automotive supplier in Detroit.

The displaced labour force needs to be upskilled and reabsorbed into other areas of growing need like industrial automation, renewable energy production, battery recycling or electric grid management.

Kaushik Madhavan, VP (mobility practice) at Frost & Sullivan, said India needs to improve its industry-academia collaboration to create a world-class research-oriented environment.

“There are pockets of excellence like the Indian Institute of Science, IIT Madras and IIT Delhi, but we need to do more. India has the potential to become the epicentre of affordable innovation in the automotive sector,” he said.

Traditional auto companies took some time to get attuned to the change in skillsets but they have now caught up with the Californian automotive tech surge. Rajiv Singh, a partner at Deloitte India, said that for a long time traditional auto companies “tried to play chess and badminton together.”

They tried to continue with their customary pace of product development and also had one eye on integrating and developing newer technologies. But with increased digitisation, all major car companies are putting in their best efforts to retrain their employees, he said.

It’s not just the global auto players that are chasing India’s rich R&D talent. With the Indian electric scooter market set to take off, more talent will be put to use. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola, has said the first phase of the company’s electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu is close to completion.

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter maker, plans to expand its presence to 50 cities in India by April 2022. Currently, Ather Energy is operational in 22 cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kochi and Ahmedabad. The company expects about 40 percent of India’s scooter market to go electric over the next five years.

The fight for automotive R&D talent has just begun.