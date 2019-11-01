Indian Motorcycles unveils The Challenger its most powerful cruiser

Indian motorcycles recently unveiled its latest offering, The Challenger. The bagger motorcycle gets a brand-new engine, as well as updated electronics.

The Challenger is offered in three variants which include the standard, Limited and Dark Horse trims. These variants differ in aesthetic accessories, as well as colour schemes. The motorcycle gets a single LED headlamp, flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It also gets a chassis-mounted fairing with an adjustable windshield as standard.

It also gets the company’s traditional motif on the front mudguard, with an LED strip running through its centre. The motorcycle gets a teardrop-like fuel tank, which draws its inspiration from the Scout’s tank.

Indian has equipped the Challenger with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB pairing. This also acts as the control panel of the motorcycle and allows the rider to check and alter the motorcycle’s electronic settings.

As mentioned earlier, the motorcycle is equipped with Indian’s latest PowerPlus engine. It is a 1679cc, 65-degree V-twin motor, which is liquid-cooled It makes 122.5PS of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a slip and assist clutch, making it the most powerful engine in the company’s lineup.