Mar 07, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Motorcycle slashes prices by up to Rs 3 lakh post customs duty cut

The government last month slashed customs duty on imported high-end bikes to 50 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Photo courtesy: Indian Motorcycle
Photo courtesy: Indian Motorcycle

American niche bike maker Indian Motorcycle on Tuesday said it has slashed prices of its models in India by up to Rs 3 lakh following reduction in customs duty.

The government last month slashed customs duty on imported high-end bikes to 50 percent.

Earlier, import of motorcycles with engine capacity of 800cc or less used to attract 60 per cent duty, while those with capacity of 800cc or more attracted 75 per cent duty.

"We are glad that the government has rationalised the import duty structure to 50 per cent across the range for imported bikes. The new attractive price of our products available in India will definitely lead to more sales," Polaris India Pvt Ltd MD and Country Head Pankaj Dubey said.

Indian Motorcycle is a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries Inc, America's first motorcycle company.

While the price of the Chieftain model has been cut by Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 32,01,000, Vintage model's price has been reduced by Rs 2.67 lakh to Rs 25,32,500.

Similarly, price of Roadmaster has been slashed by Rs 2,01,000 to Rs 39,99,000. Price of Scout Sixty model has been cut by Rs 1.89 lakh to Rs 10,99,500. Classic model will now be available at Rs 21,29,500, after reduction of Rs 1,70,499.

The company, which imports all of its products in India from the US, currently has nine models in its line-up.

