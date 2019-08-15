Indian FTR 1200 S set to launch in India on August 21

Back in December 2018, Indian Motorcycles had launched the Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replicas.

While they did say that the bikes will be brought to India too, all we had heard about was the price. The launch date was never announced. That day has finally arrived. The company has finalised the bike's Indian debut for August 21.

It is only the FTR 1200 S that has the confirmed launch date. The Race Replica variant is only said to be launching soon after.

The FTR 1200 S is based on the FTR 750 Scout -- the flat-tracker that was dominating the American Flat Track Series in 2018. Of course, this gets a bigger engine and is made to perform better on the streets, especially tarmac. The engine is a 1,203cc V-twin producing 120 hp at 8,250 rpm and 115 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch.

The FTR gets all the goodies. A full colour 4.3-inch touchscreen unit forms the instrument cluster and is mounted above an all-LED headlamp.

Suspension comes via an upside down front fork and an off-set rear monshock.

In terms of electronics, the bike is equipped with ABS and traction control via a 6-axis Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU). This allows for lean sensitivity when the ABS or traction control has to intervene. The bike also gets three riding modes and the ABS can be switched off entirely, if you want to rip around in the dirt.

The FTR 1200 is Indian Motorcycles' first offering in the street fighter segment and the company seems wanting to expand its portfolio with more bikes.