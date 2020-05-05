Indian FTR 1200 Carbon unveiled internationally: All you need to know

Indian Motorcycles has just launched Indian FTR 1200 dressed in carbon fibre, the FTR 1200 Carbon.

The Carbon is essentially an Indian FTR 1200 S but with quite a few bits of the bike being replaced with carbon-fibre components.

In terms of design, nothing changes. The paint scheme however, takes a slight turn with most of the black components now made of carbon fibre. This includes the front fender, the tank, the airbox covers, the headlamp housing and even the passenger seat cowl. The new edition also gets a set of titanium exhausts from Akrapovic as standard. However, even with all the carbon fibre components, the bike is heavier than the standard FTR 1200.

The FTR 1200 is powered by a 1,208cc V-Twin that churns out 124 PS of power and 120 Nm of peak torque, most of which is available from right down in the rev band. We rode the FTR 1200 S and you read about it here. None of the other components has been changed.

The bike gets a 4.3-inch full-colour touchscreen dash, USD charging, Bluetooth connectivity. Riding aids include cruise control, traction control, lean-sensitive ABS and different riding modes to customise the riding dynamics to personal taste.

The Indian FTR 1200 Carbon is available in a few international markets and is priced at 14,699 pounds. An India launch hasn’t been announced yet, but the bike is featured on the Indian website. If it does make its way to our shores, expect a price tag of at least Rs 20 lakh.