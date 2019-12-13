App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian FTR 1200-based ADV bike in the works: Report

Although there has been no official announcement from the company, the bike is expected to make its debut by 2020-end.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American bike manufacturer Indian Motorcycle is planning to launch a FTR 1200-based adventure tourer, according to reports.

Harley-Davidson's Pan America 1250 Adventure tourer bike is already in advanced stages of R&D. Now, Indian Motorcycle also wants to enter the fast-growing adventure market with an ADV.

The FTR-based adventure tourer reportedly will use the same engine as that on the FTR 1200. So a 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin that churns out 123 PS of power and 120 Nm of peak torque. Expect the figures to change slightly to better suit an ADV.

Close

The chassis is expected to be tweaked too, for a more off road stance with longer travel suspension and tyres suited to offroad riding. Wheel set up will also be revised to a 19-incher at the front. Styling will also be more ADV-like with a fairing and a tall flyscreen for wind protection. Expect the full suite of electronics to make to the new bike too, including ABS, traction control, cruise control and all the other aids.

related news

Although there has been no official announcement from the company, the bike is expected to make its debut by 2020-end.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Auto #Indian FTR 1200 #Indian FTR 1200 S #Indian Motorcycle #Technology

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.