Indian FTR 1200-based ADV bike in the works: Report

American bike manufacturer Indian Motorcycle is planning to launch a FTR 1200-based adventure tourer, according to reports.

Harley-Davidson's Pan America 1250 Adventure tourer bike is already in advanced stages of R&D. Now, Indian Motorcycle also wants to enter the fast-growing adventure market with an ADV.

The FTR-based adventure tourer reportedly will use the same engine as that on the FTR 1200. So a 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin that churns out 123 PS of power and 120 Nm of peak torque. Expect the figures to change slightly to better suit an ADV.

The chassis is expected to be tweaked too, for a more off road stance with longer travel suspension and tyres suited to offroad riding. Wheel set up will also be revised to a 19-incher at the front. Styling will also be more ADV-like with a fairing and a tall flyscreen for wind protection. Expect the full suite of electronics to make to the new bike too, including ABS, traction control, cruise control and all the other aids.