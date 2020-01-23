Indian bike rental startup Bounce raises $105 million in new round of funding

A Bangalore-based shared mobility startup Bounce said it raised $105 in a new funding round led by B Capital and Accel.

According to ET, other investors, including Sequoia Capital India, Falcon Edge and Chirate Ventures, also participated in the round, taking the total fundraising to over $194 million. Following the new round, the company was valued at $500 million.

Bounce currently operates over 20,000 electric and gasoline dockless scooters and bikes in over 30 cities across India. Bounce CEO and co-founder Vivekananda HR said, “The main vision of Bounce is to democratise mobility and thus make a significant socio-economic impact. This fresh funding will help us towards this vision.”

Bounce clocks an average of about 1,20,000 rides each day and allows users to leave the bikes at any of its nearby docking stations or any one of its partnered mom-and-pop stores after a trip. Anand Daniel, a Partner at Accel, said, “The innovations around the keyless mechanism of using a scooter coupled with other Internet of Things (IoT) modifications, make Bounce very unique. We are excited to continue partnering with the Bounce team.”

Kabir Narang, General Partner and Co-Head of Asia at B Capital said, “With its dockless fleet of scooters, Bounce is a short-distance mobility solution that is affordable and efficient. Also, a Bounce bike takes over six bikes off the roads, helping reduce congestion and pollution from cities.”