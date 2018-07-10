App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India-spec Honda CR-V to get single-turbo engine producing 120hp

Honda claims that the CR-V is one of the safest cars built on a strong chassis offering high levels of safety and enhanced handling

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After showing off the new-generation CR-V at the 2018 Auto Expo, Honda is all set to launch it in Indian markets during the festive season later this year. However, unlike the 5-seaters in international markets, India gets the 7-seater version of the car.

Honda claims that the CRV is one of the safest cars built on a strong chassis offering high levels of safety and enhanced handling.

In terms of engine specifications, the CR-V now also comes in a diesel variant. However, it won’t be the same twin-turbo 1.6-litre diesel powering the CR-Vs in international markets. The Indian spec’ed car will get a single-turbo unit producing 120 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

What will help is the same 9-speed automatic gearbox that has been carried forward along with the shortened gearing. In terms of performance, even the India CR-V does 0-100 km/h in 11.2 sec, just a second and a half slower than the international engine at 9.7 seconds.

In terms of pricing, expect the Honda CR-V to cost around Rs 28 lakh. The SUV will go up against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Auto #India #Technology

