App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

India could achieve high penetration of EV by 2030: Niti Report

The report quantifies direct oil and carbon savings that vehicles incentivised under the FAME II would deliver.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India could achieve high penetration of electric vehicles (EV) by 2030 on the back of success of FAME II and other measures, according to a Niti Aayog report.

The penetration of EV vehicles could reach around 80 per cent in case of two-wheelers and 30 per cent for private cars, the report -- India's Electric Mobility Transformation: Progress to Date and Future Opportunities -- by the Niti Aayog and the Rocky Mountain Institute.

The report quantifies direct oil and carbon savings that vehicles incentivised under the FAME II would deliver.

"According to the analysis, if FAME II and other measures – in public and private space - are successful, India could realise EV sales penetration of 30 per cent of private cars, 70 per cent of commercial cars, 40 per cent of buses and 80 per cent of two and three-wheelers by 2030," the report said.

related news

Extrapolating from the same, it added that the lifetime cumulative oil and carbon savings of all electric vehicles deployed through 2030 could be many-fold larger than the direct savings from FAME II.

"For example, achieving these levels of market share by 2030 could generate cumulative savings of 846 million tonnes of CO2 over the total deployed vehicle's lifetime," the report pointed out.

According to the report, electric buses covered under FAME II will account for 3.8 billion vehicle kilometers travelled (e-vkt) over their lifetime "Vehicles eligible under FAME II scheme can cumulatively save 5.4 million tonnes of oil equivalent over their lifetime worth Rs 17.2 thousand crores," it said.

The report suggested that the government should focus on a phased manufacturing plan to promote EVs, provide fiscal and non fiscal incentives for phased manufacturing of EVs and batteries.

The report also suggested different government departments consider a bouquet of potential policies, such as congestion pricing, ZEV credits, low emission/exclusion zones, parking policies, etc. to drive adoption of EVs.

The FAME II scheme, which was notified by the union cabinet in February 2019, aims to further accelerate India's commitment to a clean mobility future, sees the electrification of transportation as a primary focus area, an official statement said FAME II intends to catalyze the market for faster adoption of EVs to ensure durable economic growth and global competitiveness for India's automotive industry, it added.

RMI is an Indian and global nonprofit organisation focused on driving the efficient and restorative use of resources.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:54 pm

tags #Auto #Economy #Electric Vehicle #fame II #India #NITI Aayog #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WATCH | Rayudu, Watson Close to Finding Form of Last Season: Hussey

A Parliamentarian for Record 40 years, Jagjivan Ram Had Earned Immense ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

News18 Wrap: US Says No F16s Missing, Survey Reveals Majority Want Mod ...

Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Ele ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: As BSEB Set to Declare Matric Result Tom ...

In A 'Goodwill Gesture', Pakistan to Release 360 Indian Prisoners This ...

RAW Movie Review: It’s All About John Abraham

Kumaraswamy Gets Emotional Again, Begs People Not to Fall for Modi's ' ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha polls: BJP has edge in Assam's tea belts as locals blame for ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KKR in Bangalore: Kuldeep Yadav removes Vi ...

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.