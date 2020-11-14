India-bound Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT revealed for the Australian market

Suzuki has just revealed the first of their big BS-VI bikes for India. While the Gixxers, Access and Burgman Streets have already made their way into the Indian market with the new emission norms, the V-Strom 650 XT has delayed due to the pandemic.

However, from what we can see, the bike hasn’t changed much. Suzuki has just revealed the upgraded V-Strom XT and we expect the bike to remain largely the same on its way to India.

In terms of the exteriors, while we were expecting a slightly new design along with a revamped LED headlamp unit, it seems that the bike will stick to the old design. Paint schemes however, have been changed. The website does show the yellow colour option as well, but for the moment, there are three colour options on offer in the Australian market – Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Oort Grey.

Thee engine, while it has been upgraded to the Euro-V/BS-VI norms, does not lose out on much. It is the same 645cc V-twin engine and it produces 70.7 PS and 62 Nm as compared to the earlier iteration’s 71 PS and 62 Nm.

Suzuki has yet to tell us when to expect the new V-Strom in India, but the company did showcase updated the ADV at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now whether the yellow scheme from the Expo will be available in India or no is yet to be seen, but the bike should make its way to our market fairly soon. Expect a mild price hike as well for the upgraded engine.