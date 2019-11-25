India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand; a look at specs

Japanese automaker Honda on November 25 unveiled the fifth-generation City in Thailand.

The car gets a turbocharged motor for the Thai market to meet the local regulations

The 2020 Honda City is scheduled to make its way into India sometime in 2020 and is expected to be available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The new sedan gets all-new styling and comes with a lot more space.

The 2020 City is now 100 mm longer and 53 mm wider than its predecessor while height has been lowered by 28 mm. The wheelbase too has been shortened by 11 mm. The front fascia now gets the Solid Wing face from the Civic, so a thick chrome bar connects both the headlamps which themselves have been changed to a sleeker looking 'Jewel Eye' LED unit.

The overall profile of the car is very similar to that of the outgoing model, keeping its executive sedan look that it is known for. The rear of the car gets a new bumper and LED tail lamps with the signature U-shape.

The engine in the Thailand-spec model is a new 1-litre turbocharged unit that churns out 120 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. this replaces the old 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC motor from the previous model in Thailand. Transmission comes via a 7-speed CVT gearbox only with the higher trims offering paddleshifters.

On the inside, the old asymmetrical dashboard has been swapped out for a more conventional looking unit inspired from the new Jazz. The car gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system too but the climate control units that were touch-based on the outgoing model are now rotary dials. It also gets two USB slots and one 12 V power socket. The steering wheel is a three spoke unit with media centre controls as well as a dedicated cruise control button.