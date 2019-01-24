App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:54 PM IST

Inaugural Ducati India Race Cup to take place in October

The Ducati Race Cup will have one qualifying race on October 5, followed by the race on October 6.

Ducati India has announced that the first-ever Ducati India Race Cup will be held alongside the Volkswgen Ameo Cup 2019. The event is scheduled to be held in October, 2019, with the qualifiers taking place on the 5th and the finals set up for October 6.

The Ducati India Race Cup will only allow Ducati Panigale and SuperSport owners to race on circuit. After winning the 2018 JK Tyre National Superbike Racing Championship, Ducati wants to give Indian Ducati Owners a chance to pit their motorcycles against other Ducatistis in an exclusive one-make event.

"This year, we are also looking to organize not just another DRE Track day but are also working on having certified DRE instructors in India itself so that they can provide individual training to keen Ducati riders before the race," said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.

Details on eligibility and entry forms will be available on the Ducati India website soon.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Auto #Ducati India #India #Sports #Technology

