In SUV XC40, we have an opportunity to bring in a new customer: Volvo Cars India MD

Swedish luxury car brand Volvo Cars Wednesday launched its most affordable SUV XC40 in the Indian market. The company’s India Managing Director, Charles Frump spoke to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the event and explained the importance of the launch, and the way forward for Volvo in the Indian luxury car market

Edited excerpts of the interview

Q: XC60 makes up for 40 percent of your volumes. What are the expectations for XC40?

A: The XC40 has been so very well received all across the world. Its pushed the demand of the car even before its launch, and we publicly announced that we are raising production of the car. From volume perspective globally we are looking to sell as many XC40 as we do of XC60. That very well could translate to India being at similar volumes. This is a very popular car globally. We have plenty of cars right now at dealerships.

Q: What does the XC40 bring to the table?

A: There are not so many cars out there with that price at the XC40. For us, it's a real opportunity to bring in a new customer to Volvo who may not have even owned a luxury car before, and also a younger buyer. So this gives us the opportunity to pull in new customers and we do not want to miss that chance.

Q: You have not gone into assembly immediately?

A: No we have not and this has been our strategy in general. If you look at XC90, S90, and XC60 we have brought them through CBU (completely built unit) first and transferred them over to CKD (completely knocked down) and what that allows us to do is that we can give the Indian customer the latest and best Volvo technology cars on the road within six months of them on the roads in Europe, and no other competitor does that.

Q: Normally when a company moves to CKD from CBU there is a price correction. Is that the case with Volvo?

A. We price aggressively on CBUs and that’s how we make it work. People are receiving the XC40 price very positively. We had the XC90 priced aggressively and when we moved to XC40 we retained the price and same was done on the S90 and it will be done on the XC60. It's important that we do strong pricing in CBUs and then we don’t need to drop the price when we switch to CKD.

Q: And do you make money both on CKD and CBU prices?

A. We don’t really comment on individual models on whether they make money. Certainly, the business case has to work when you look at the bigger picture.

Q: Does availability differ depending on the CKD or CBU?

A: We have tremendous demand. Your question implies if our availability is low. Yes, it is low but that’s because of the global capacity and not because of local capacity. But we are very much committed to Make-in-India plan. And the next big step from us is a local CKD production of our plug-in hybrid. That will be the first for an automaker in India.

Q: How much do the locally assembled models make up of the total India volumes?

A. We are certainly approaching 50 percent and we will be past 50 percent once XC60 goes in production.

Q: You did little over 2,000 unit sales last year with a 28 percent rise. What is the story so far this year and the outlook?

A. We are on track performing better than last year. Now that we will get the full benefit of the XC60 and the XC40 we see the growth accelerating for the second half of the year. We see significant year on year growth. It will be better than the 28 percent we did last year.

Q. What has been the impact of the 5 percent duty hike announced by the government on CKD units?

A: It is very natural that if you increase duty the demand will go down. It has had a negative impact on demand.

Q: Do you think there is enough demand despite the hiccups?

A: The percentage of luxury cars to total cars is much lower in India than anywhere else in the world. The taxation policy plays a part but at the same time, there is a growing want from customers for not just luxury cars but luxury goods in general. We will see a faster growth in luxury than other segments moving forward.