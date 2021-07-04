In Pics | New two-wheeler launches in India for July 2021

Although these are updates to existing models, the lineup for July’s two-wheeler launches is fairly exciting. Starting with an updated BMW R 1250 GS and going up to an all-new generation of KTM RC390s, here’s what the world of motorcycles looks like in the month of July.

BMW R 1250 GS | Kicking off on July 8, BMW is all set to launch the R 1250 GS adventure tourer motorcycle. While prices are yet to be announced, pre-bookings at the company’s dealerships have already begun. The ADV will be available in two variants: Standard and Adventure90

Ducati Multistrada V4 | The Multistrada V4 is finally coming to India and while internationally there are three variants available (V4, V4 S and V4 S Sport), we will have to wait and see which ones make it here. It comes with a boatload of features and riding aids for some of the best touring experiences.

Indian Chief Bobber | Indian Motorcycles recently took to social media to tease the BSVI Chief Bobber. Powered by the company’s Thunderstroke engine, riders can expect more features that make the Indian Chief a brilliant cruiser.

Triumph Speed Twin | Just last month, Triumph unveiled the updated Speed Twin. Although a slow seller in the previous generation, the company has made a great many changes to the bike making an already good bike even better.

Ola Electric Scooter | Ola is finally bringing in their electric scooter. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal took to twitter to first tease the new e-scooter and more recently, a video of himself riding it around the city.

CFMoto 650 range | Bookings for the CFMoto 650 range have already commenced. The GT650, 650MTand even the 650NK can be booked for a token amount of just Rs 5,000 and the update isn’t expected to bring any changes to pricing.

RE Classic 350 | Pegged for a launch anytime now, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has gone under the knife to sport the new platform that debuted on the Meteor 350. Alongside this, there is also going to be the addition of Tripper navigation system along with some other new features.