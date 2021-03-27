In Pictures: Turbo-petrol cars in India for under Rs 10 lakh

Turbo-charged petrol engines are becoming more and more common in the auto world thanks to the more efficient way they burn fuel. This is also good news for us because they have become cheaper as well. For those of you looking to get your hands on one of these peppy motors at a budget, here’s a list of cars you might want to consider.

Volkswagen Polo | Rs 6.99 lakh | The Volkswagen Polo may be the cheapest turbocharged hatchback here, but it is not the least powered. 110 PS and 175 Nm drives the Polo at a starting price of just Rs 6.99 lakh. It also gets both automatic and manual transmission options.

Tata Nexon | Rs 7.1 lakh | The Tata Nexon is by far the cheapest turbo-petrol SUV currently in India. With a 1.2-liter turbo mill that produces an impressive 120 PS and 170 Nm, it is also the most powerful here. Transmission options include both manual and AMT.

Renault Kiger | Rs 7.14 lakh | The Renault Kiger too is fairly budget offering with and engine capable of 100 PS and 160/152 Nm for the manual and CVT options.

Nissan Magnite | Rs 7.29 lakh | The Nissan Magnite is something that has definitely been a game-changer for the Japanese manufacturer. It’s starting price competes with those of current hatchbacks and even the turbo variant starts at Rs 7.29 lakh. Performance figures stand at 100 PS and 160 Nm for the 5-speed manual transmission and 100 PS and 152 Nm for the CVT.

Tata Altroz iTrubo | Rs 7.73 lakh | The Tata Altroz on the other hand, is the most affordable premium hatchback on this list. The 1.2-litre motor is capable of producing 110 PS and 140 Nm, but only gets a manual transmission. What the ALtroz iTurbo does have is an extremely spacious cabin and a decent ride quality.

Grand i10 Nios | Rs 7.81 lakh | The Grand i10 Nios gets an engine that churns out only 100 PS of power but 172 Nm of torque. If this doesn’t mean leaping out in front at traffic lights, we don’t know what does. Unfortunately, the turbo petrol comes only paired to a manual transmission option, but it still has a decent ARAI mileage figure of 20.3 km/l.

Skoda Rapid | Rs 7.79 lakh | The Skoda Rapid is the cheapest turbo-powered sedan here and luckily, the 110PS/175Nm motor also gets both manual and automatic gearbox options. The Rapid, however, can do with a little bit of a tech upgrade on the inside.

Mahindra XUV300 | Rs 7.95 lakh | The XUV300 gets Mahindra’s first turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 110 PS and 200 Nm. Both transmission options are available as well and the SUV also managed to get a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Hyundai Venue | Rs 8.64 lakh | Next on the list is the Hyundai Venue powered by the company’s first 1-litre turbo in India. It produces 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque. The Venue also gets more transmission options in the form of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT automatic.

Hyundai Aura | Rs 8.66 lakh | The Hyundai Aura is powered by the same engine as the Grand i10 Nios and as such produces 100 PS and 172 Nm. Again the transmission is limited to a 5-speed manual.

Volkswagen Vento | Rs 8.69 lakh | The Polo’s bigger sibling, Vento and gets the same engine as the hatchback: A 1-litre turbo that produces 110 PS and 175 Nm. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Hyundai i20 | Rs 8.80 lakh | The i20 is the most expensive hatch on this list, but it isn’t something to be scoffed at. It also gets a 1-litre turbo motor that churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm. Unfortunately, it only comes with the iMT gearbox, but the mix between manual and automatic is a fun experience on its own.