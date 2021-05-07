A look at Husqvarna Vektorr e-scooter in near-production form

With most auto manufacturers looking at an electric future, two-wheeler maker Husqvarna isn’t far behind either and has just unveiled the Vektorr concept e-scooter. (Image source: Husqvarna)

The brand had announced its move towards e-mobility only recently and has unveiled an e-pilen electric motorcycle that looks like the Svartpilen and Vitpilen bikes. Now, the Vektorr e-scooter also brings to the fore urban e-mobility. (Image source: Husqvarna)

The scooter is also a huge departure from what the Swedish manufacturer usually does, motorcycles. Signature Husqvarna styling, however, still makes its presence felt, all through the scooter. (Image source: Husqvarna)

The Vektorr, in DNA, is the Bajaj Chetak. This is pretty easy to miss, what with the company’s majorly squared-off panels and white and fluorescent paint-work, but Chetak can be seen in the front single-side trailing link suspension, swing-arm mounted motor, 12-inch alloys and even the circular instrumentation. (Image source: Husqvarna)

The concept scooter has a claimed range of 95 km and a limited top speed of 45 km/h. The Chetak does the same in Eco mode, but in Sport mode speeds up to 70 km/h which also cuts down the range to 85 km/h. (Image source: Husqvarna)

Currently, there aren’t more tech specs that have been detailed. But if the speeds are similar then it could be said that the same 3 kWh battery pack as the Chetak is being used with 16 Nm of peak torque. (Image source: Husqvarna)