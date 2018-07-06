In pictures: A look at the Volvo XC40 that has been just launched in India at Rs 39.90 lakh

Volvo, Swedish luxury automobile makers, have launched their most affordable and least powerful SUV for Indian market placed in premium SUV segment Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Volvo on Wednesday launched its most affordable SUV XC40 in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 39.9 lakh, it is the smallest SUV from the Swedish company. 2/7 The vehicle will come as a completely built unit (CBU). It will be presented in a single variant – R-Design and in choice of three colours of Red, White and Blue. 3/7 Under the hood, the vehicle packs 2.0 liter, 1969 cc, 4 cylinder diesel engine which offers 190 hp power @ 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm torque @ 1,750-2,500 rpm. The engine is mated to an automatic 8-speed gearbox. The car can zoom up to a maximum speed of 210 kmph. 4/7 Interior of the car sports a 3 spoke multi-function steering wheel, twin dial digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system and vertical AC vents. 5/7 Among the security and safety features, the SUV includes alarm with interior movement sensor, electrical child lock, driver and passenger airbags, hill start assist, adaptive cruise control and rear parking camera. 6/7 The vehicle will try to create its space in the luxury SUV market in India. It will compete with the likes of BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. 7/7 Volvo sold 2000 units last year in the country, clocking a Y-o-Y rise of 28%. About 40% of the total sell of Volvo in the country comprise XC60—a comparatively powerful member if the XC family. With XC40, the company is targeting younger buyers and those who may have never owned a luxury car. First Published on Jul 6, 2018 04:40 pm