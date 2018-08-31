In pictures: A driveable Buggati Chiron entirely built of Lego blocks

The finished car had over 1,000,000 Lego Technic elements in total and used 339 types of Lego Technic elements Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Lego Technic design team has built a real-size 1:1 version of the Bugatti Chiron made of Lego blocks. The model is driveable and is powered by the self-developed Power Functions motor technology. 2/7 The idea to achieve such a feat came after designer Aurelien Rouffiange and the team had just completed the 1:8 scale model of the Chiron and began to debate what the ultimate challenge for the LEGO Technic building system would be. They settled at a full-size, self-propelled vehicle. 3/7 The Lego designers at the Lego facility in Kladno in the Czech Republic quickly put together a core team of 16 specialists, including design, mechanical and electrical experts, and used over 13,000 man hours creating the car piece by piece. 4/7 The finished car had over 1,000,000 Lego Technic elements in total and used 339 types of Lego Technic elements. During the assembly, no glue was used. The finished car weighed 1500 kg. 5/7 Even the engine of the car was built with Lego elements. It contained 2,304 LEGO Power Functions motors, 4,032 LEGO Technic gear wheels, 2,016 LEGO Technic cross axles. 6/7 The theoretical power output of the car stood at 5.3 HP and estimated torque at 92 Nm. 7/7 The car was test driven by Bugatti’s official test driver and former Le Mans winner, Andy Wallace on the same race track in Germany which was used for the original Bugatti Chiron. First Published on Aug 31, 2018 05:20 pm