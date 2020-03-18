App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Volkswagen T-Roc: VW launches second SUV in India

The T-Roc, just like the Tiguan Allspace, will come to India via the CBU route under the 2,500 car import rule.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo, Volkswagen T-Roc has now been launched in India. (Image source: Volkswagen)
1/9

Debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo, Volkswagen T-Roc has now been launched in India. (Image source: Volkswagen)

The T-Roc, just like the Tiguan Allspace, will come to India via the CBU route under the 2,500 car import rule. (Image source: Volkswagen)
2/9

The T-Roc, just like the Tiguan Allspace, will come to India via the CBU route under the 2,500 car import rule. (Image source: Volkswagen)

The T-Roc gets a muscular stance and broad shoulder lines. The headlamp is an all-LED setup with LED DRLs that surround the faux air dams. (Image source: Volkswagen)
3/9

The T-Roc gets a muscular stance and broad shoulder lines. The headlamp is an all-LED setup with LED DRLs that surround the faux air dams. (Image source: Volkswagen)

The sides get large wheel arches and dual-tone 17-inch rims while a sloping rear roofline gives the SUV a very coupe-like look. (Image source: Volkswagen)
4/9

The sides get large wheel arches and dual-tone 17-inch rims while a sloping rear roofline gives the SUV a very coupe-like look. (Image source: Volkswagen)

The rear gets a split LED tail lamp and sporty bumpers. (Image source: Volkswagen)
5/9

The rear gets a split LED tail lamp and sporty bumpers. (Image source: Volkswagen)

Only a single engine and transmission option is available for T-Roc. The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol churns out 150 PS and 250 Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. (Image source: Volkswagen)
6/9

Only a single engine and transmission option is available for T-Roc. The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol churns out 150 PS and 250 Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. (Image source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen will also be selling on the top-spec trim in India and as such will be loaded with features. Among those will be an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. (Image source: Volkswagen)
7/9

Volkswagen will also be selling on the top-spec trim in India and as such will be loaded with features. Among those will be an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. (Image source: Volkswagen)

Safety-wise, too, the SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system. (Image source: Volkswagen)
8/9

Safety-wise, too, the SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system. (Image source: Volkswagen)

The T-Roc currently gets an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) with deliveries scheduled to begin in the middle of April. (Image source: Volkswagen)
9/9

The T-Roc currently gets an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) with deliveries scheduled to begin in the middle of April. (Image source: Volkswagen)

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Auto #Slideshow #Technology #trends #Volkswagen #Volkswagen T-Roc

