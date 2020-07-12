In Pics | Top 7 sedans you can buy for less than Rs 10 lakh

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Top 7 sedans you can buy for less than Rs 10 lakh

The Indian automobile market is rife with cars and sedans even in the cheaper range and it can get confusing. If you’re in the market for something new, here’s is a list of sedans that start under Rs 10 lakh to get you started.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market is rife with cars and sedans even in the cheaper range and it can get confusing. If you’re in the market for something new, here’s is a list of sedans that start under Rs 10 lakh to get you started. The market is rife with cars and sedans even in the cheaper range and it can get confusing. If you’re in the market for something new, here’s is a list of sedans that start under Rs 10 lakh to get you started.

The Skoda Rapid is probably the newest car on the market priced at Rs 7.49 lakh. The facelifted Rapid launched just last month with a range of new features and an updated engine. The Skoda Rapid is probably the newest car on the market, priced at Rs 7.49 lakh. The facelifted Rapid was launched last month with a range of new features and an updated engine.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is perhaps the most popular car on this list. Starting at Rs 5.89 lakh, the Dzire gets a host of features making it a brilliant value for money proposition. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is perhaps the most popular car on this list. Starting at Rs 5.89 lakh, the Dzire gets a host of features making it a brilliant value-for-money proposition.

Close

The next car, the Tata Tigor also has good value for money, but isn’t as popular as most other sedans here. The Tigor starts at a price of Rs 5.75 lakh. The next car, the Tata Tigor, also has good value for money, but isn’t as popular as most other sedans here. The Tigor starts at a price of Rs 5.75 lakh.

related news

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes out of Maruti’s premium Nexa network of dealerships. It gets a starting price of Rs 8.31 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes out of Maruti’s premium Nexa network of dealerships. It has a starting price of Rs 8.31 lakh.

The Honda Amaze starts at a price of Rs 6.1 lakh and currently is available with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh. The Honda Amaze starts at a price of Rs 6.1 lakh and is currently available with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Hyundai Verna was just launched with the addition of a new, more exciting turbo engine. With new features and updates, the Verna gets a starting price of Rs 9.3 lakh. The Hyundai Verna was just launched with the addition of a new, more exciting turbo engine. With new features and updates, the Verna gets a starting price of Rs 9.3 lakh.

The last car is just on the brink of launch and in all probability will be priced a little over Rs 10 lakh. The Honda City has been coming for a while now and the launch date has been set. However, the City will also be available in its previous generation right alongside the new car. The last car is just on the brink of launch and in all probability will be priced a little over Rs 10 lakh. The Honda City has been coming for a while now and the launch date has been set. However, the City will also be available in its previous generation right alongside the new car.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Auto #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.