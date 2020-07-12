In Pics | Top 7 sedans you can buy for less than Rs 10 lakh

The market is rife with cars and sedans even in the cheaper range and it can get confusing. If you’re in the market for something new, here’s is a list of sedans that start under Rs 10 lakh to get you started.

The Skoda Rapid is probably the newest car on the market, priced at Rs 7.49 lakh. The facelifted Rapid was launched last month with a range of new features and an updated engine.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is perhaps the most popular car on this list. Starting at Rs 5.89 lakh, the Dzire gets a host of features making it a brilliant value-for-money proposition.

The next car, the Tata Tigor, also has good value for money, but isn’t as popular as most other sedans here. The Tigor starts at a price of Rs 5.75 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes out of Maruti’s premium Nexa network of dealerships. It has a starting price of Rs 8.31 lakh.

The Honda Amaze starts at a price of Rs 6.1 lakh and is currently available with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Hyundai Verna was just launched with the addition of a new, more exciting turbo engine. With new features and updates, the Verna gets a starting price of Rs 9.3 lakh.