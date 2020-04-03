In Pics | Top-10 selling cars of March 2020; Maruti Suzuki Baleno takes the cake

March 2020's list has been mainly dominated by the Maruti Suzuki. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The year 2020 was definitely hard to begin with for the automobile industry. With the spread of the coronavirus and the country in complete lockdown towards the end of March, it would not make much sense to compare numbers with previous years’. Instead, here are the top-10 cars that were sold despite the latter half of March proving to be troublesome. 2/11 The Maruti Suzuki Baleno takes the top spot with 11,406 units. In view of the lockdown, with February numbers standing at 16,585, the car actually did pretty well in March. 3/11 The next is the Maruti Suzuki Alto which, with 10,829 units sold, climbed up a spot. In February, Maruti’s cheapest hatchback stood at number three with a sale of 17,921 units. 4/11 Maruti Suzuki WagonR fell down a position from February’s 18,235 units. In 2020, the car managed to garner just 9,151 sales. 5/11 The next in line is the Maruti Suzuki Swift with 8,575 units sold in March. This is a huge drop in numbers as it was the top-selling car in February with 18,9696 units being sold. 6/11 After the top-four positions being claimed by Maruti, the Seltos is the first non-Maruti car to make the list. The Kia Seltos is also the first midsize SUV to make the list and, with a number of 7,466, it becomes the top-selling midsize SUV in India again. 7/11 Hyundai Creta comes in close after the Seltos with a number 6,706 number in March. In February, Hyundai sold just 700 units, but that was also because of the change over from BS-IV to BS-VI. 8/11 Another SUV to make the list this time is the Hyundai Venue with 6,127 units. Compared to February’s sales, even with 10,321 units sold, the Venue moved up two places. 9/11 The Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes in the eighth position this time, making a total of 5,966 units in March. In February, the Eeco ended at the seventh position with 11,227 units being sold. 10/11 The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the next SUV to make the cut with 5,513 units sold in March. This is not a considerable fall as in February, Vitara Brezza managed to make 6,866 sales. 11/11 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes in at the 10th position with a sales figure of 5,476 against just a minor fall as compared to February’s sales number of 7,296. First Published on Apr 3, 2020 03:13 pm