In Pics: Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla Cybertruck will be launched globally in late 2021. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 The Tesla Cybertruck, unveiled by Elon Musk at the Tesla Design Studio in California on November 21 is, according to Musk, an inspiration from the car used by Roger Moore in the Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. In fact Musk, anonymously, bought the very car, a modified Lotus Esprit, used in the Bond movie for a million dollars in 2013 with ‘intention of making its movie transformation from truck to submarine a reality’. Fast forward six years and it seems he has made good on his promise. Here are some pictures and specifications of Tesla’s newest launch, The Cybertruck. (Image Source: Tesla.com) 2/9 The Cybertruck, like all Tesla models, is all-electric and comes in three variants. Single motor RWD, Dual Motor AWD and the mightiest of the lot – Tri Motor AWD. (Image Source: Tesla.com) 3/9 Cybertruck’s Tri-Motor AWD variant does 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. It has a range of up to 500 miles. The base variant has a range of up to 250 miles. The low center of gravity provides extra traction control and torque and hence better performance. (Image Source: Tesla.com) 4/9 Tesla says that the Cybertruck is designed to handle heavy-duty work. The top variant, based on the Tri Motor AWD drivetrain, has a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds. (Image Source: Tesla.com) 5/9 Apart from towing capacity, the Cybertruck has up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity engineered with 100 cubic feet (2800 litres) of exterior, lockable storage. The tonneau cover opens up and the company says that it is strong enough to stand on. (Image Source: Tesla.com) 6/9 The truck comes with adjustable air suspension that you can use to raise and lower four inches in either direction for easy access to the truck or the vault. The vault or boot space, is a mammoth, 6.5 feet in all variants. (Image Source: Tesla.com) 7/9 The truck seats six people with additional storage under the second-row seats. It has a 17” touchscreen with a customised user interface. It has a ground clearance of over 406 mm. (Image Source: Tesla.com) 8/9 Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell that is made from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin which the company says is a ‘nearly impenetrable exoskeleton’. For the windows, the company says it has used ‘Tesla Armor glass’ which is an ‘Ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite’ that can absorb and redirect impact force for damage tolerance. PS: The Armor Glass got shattered by a volunteer invited on stage by Elon Musk at the launch event. (Image Source: Tesla.com) 9/9 Tesla is yet to make inroads into India and it is perhaps closer than ever to that reality given how electric vehicles are being pushed for by the Indian government. The Cybertruck’s top variant costs just below $70,000 (approximately Rs 50.17 lakh) and the base/entry variant costs $39,990 (Rs 28.67 lakh). The Cybertruck will be launched globally in late 2021. Well, don’t expect to see it on Indian roads soon but one can’t ever be sure about what Elon Musk can do. (Image Source: Tesla.com) First Published on Nov 22, 2019 06:31 pm