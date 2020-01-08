Future Cars | Surprise! Sony enters electric vehicle segment with Vision S - here's a look

Sony has equipped the interiors with a panoramic screen on the dashboard. It spans the entire width of the car and is divided into sections. Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/5 Tech giant, Sony entered the electric vehicles segment at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 by showing off their concept of an electric car, the Vision-S. It is a connected car with Level2+ autonomy. (Image source: Sony) 2/5 The car features 19 ultrasonic and radar sensors and 3 LiDAR sensors that monitor its surroundings. It has a coupe-like roofline and Taycan-esque headlamps. The wing mirrors too, are replaced with cameras. (Image source: Sony) 3/5 Sony has equipped the interiors with a panoramic screen on the dashboard. It spans the entire width of the car and is divided into sections. It has a touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, flanked by a driver’s instrument display on one side and a passenger infotainment screen on the other. The two screens at the corners display the feed from the wing mirror cameras. (Image source: Sony) 4/5 The Vision-S gets speakers in each seat, with a total of 33 speakers in the car. This system is called 360 Reality Audio and gives the occupants a complete surround sound effect. It also gets a ‘Safety Cocoon’ system which monitors up to 500 yards in front and 250 yards on the other three sides to detect obstacles and hazards beforehand. (Image source: Sony) 5/5 The car gets one motor on each axle making a combined maximum power output of 540 PS. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 240 km/h. It has a kerb weight of 2,350 kg giving it a pretty decent power-to-weight ratio, too. (Image source: Sony) First Published on Jan 8, 2020 03:28 pm