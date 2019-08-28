In Pics: Renault Triber price, engine, features, booking, variants, launch details

The Renault Triber starts at Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and is introduced in four variants Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/11 The Renault Triber is priced at Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Renault opened bookings of the Triber on August 17. Consumers could book the vehicle online or by visiting the dealerships and payment of Rs 11,000 (Image: Renault) 2/11 Despatches of Triber began two weeks ago to Renault’s 350+ dealerships across India. The Triber has been conceived, developed and produced in India for Indian customers first before it is taken globally (Image Renault) 3/11 Renault claims that the Triber can comfortably accommodate one to seven people with ultra-modularity and unique luggage-space flexibility in under 4 meters (Image: Renault) 4/11 The Triber comes powered by a 1 litre, 3 cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5 speed manual transmission generating 72 ps of peak power. It is a global powertrain already used on Groupe Renault’s B-Segment cars in Europe and South America like Clio and Sandero (Image: Renault) 5/11 The Triber features an 8-inch multimedia touch screen that has the MediaNav Evolution connected multimedia system. With its smartphone replication feature, it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and their numerous driving and entertainment apps. The multimedia system also allows videos to be played through USB plug (Image: Renault) 6/11 The hands-free card doors can be opened and closed. The engine started with a smart start stop button without making any physical contact with the key. The sensors in the card mean that the doors can be locked and unlocked without having to take the card out of a pocket or bag or pressing a button. The hands-free system includes an auto-lock function when drivers walk away from the vehicle (Image: Renault) 7/11 The Triber offers a total of more than 100 different seat-configurations and industry first EASYFIX seats. The boot volume can thus be adjusted to 84 litre (7-seater condition) 320 litre (6-seater condition) 625 litre (5-seater condition) (Image: Renault) 8/11 The Triber features rear parking sensors and reverse camera. Active safety is ensured by 3-point belts in all rows, with those in rows 1 and side seats in row two equipped with a retractor. The driver's belt is also equipped with a pre-tensioner and load limiter. The vehicle is fitted with four airbags: driver, passenger, and front sides (Image: Renault) 9/11 The Triber offers sliding, reclinable, foldable and tumble second-row seats along with the large door opening angles (74° on rear doors) which provide the best level ingress and egress of its segment (Image: Renault) 10/11 Renault claims that all rows are equally comfortable, with 12V charging sockets and air-conditioning for all passengers. Even tall passengers can comfortably sit in the two independent third-row seats which provide best-in-class roof height (834 mm) and include armrests fitted in the body panels (Image: Renault) 11/11 The Triber weighs 947 kg and is 3990 mm long and has a ground clearance of 182 mm. Its wheelbase is 2636 mm, height of 1643 mm and width of 1739 mm. The fuel tank has a volume of 40 litres (Image: Renault) First Published on Aug 28, 2019 12:10 pm