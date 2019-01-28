App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Nissan's all-electric car Leaf; due for launch in India this year

All you need to know about Nissan's upcoming electric vehicle.

Advait Berde
After their latest SUV Kicks, Nissan is gearing up to launch the Leaf EV by this year-end in India. Being an all-electric car, the Leaf is set to pioneer the upcoming electric vehicle revolution, where every major automobile manufacturer is aiming to electrify their offerings in the market. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

After their latest SUV Kicks, Nissan is gearing up to launch the Leaf EV by this year-end in India. Being an all-electric car, the Leaf is set to pioneer the upcoming electric vehicle revolution, where every major automobile manufacturer is aiming to electrify their offerings in the market. (Image: Reuters)
The Leaf model coming to India is of the second generation. It has a more aggressive and sporty design as compared to its predecessor. (Image: Reuters)
2/5

The Leaf model coming to India is of the second generation. It has a more aggressive and sporty design as compared to its predecessor. (Image: Reuters)
This iteration of the Nissan Leaf features improved safety features such as the proPILOT semi-autonomous tech, as well as the ePedal, which lets the driver accelerate and stop using the accelerator pedal alone.
3/5

This iteration of the Nissan Leaf features improved safety features such as the proPILOT semi-autonomous tech, as well as the ePedal, which lets the driver accelerate and stop using the accelerator pedal alone. (Image: Reuters)
This generation of the Leaf has a bigger 40kWh battery, which makes 148PS and 320Nm. This gives the hatch a 400 km range on a single charge.
4/5

This generation of the Leaf has a bigger 40kWh battery, which makes 148PS and 320Nm. This gives the hatch a 400 km range on a single charge. (Image: Reuters)
The Nissan Leaf is expected to be priced below Rs 30 lakh mark. Nissan plans to divide its audience with Datsun, so as to focus more on innovative launches, while Datsun handles the beginner segment.
5/5

The Nissan Leaf is expected to be priced below Rs 30 lakh mark. Nissan plans to divide its audience with Datsun, so as to focus more on innovative launches, while Datsun handles the beginner segment.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Auto #Nissan Leaf #Technology #trends

