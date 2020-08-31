172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|in-pics-most-affordable-automatic-cars-to-ease-your-drive-through-traffic-5779111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Most affordable automatic cars to ease your drive through traffic

Commuting in city traffic can often get to you, especially when it involves tedious clutch work to keep your engine from stalling while moving at a snail’s pace. For this, there are cars with automatic transmissions. Here is a list of the most affordable automatic cars in India today.

Moneycontrol News

Commuting in city traffic can often get to you, especially when it involves tedious clutch work to keep your engine from stalling while moving at a snail's pace. For this, there are cars with automatic transmissions. Here is a list of the most affordable automatic cars in India today.

Renault Kwid | Rs 4.48 lakh | The most affordable in the line-up is the Renault Kwid. It gets a 1-litre engine mated to a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Rs 4.75 lakh | With a starting price of Rs 4.75 lakh for the automatic variant, the S-Presso starts off the Maruti Suzuki's automatic range with a 1-litre engine and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Datsun Redi-Go | Rs 4.77 lakh | The Datsun Redi-Go gets three engine options, but the 5-speed AMT variant is only available on the top-spec trim complete with a 1-litre engine.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis | Rs 6.13 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, while being pretty stylish is also the cheapest from the company's premium Nexa dealership. The automatic transmission comes in the form of a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Tiago | Rs 6.33 lakh | When it comes to safety in a hatchback, the Tata Tiago gets an impressive 4-star rating from global NCAP on adult occupant protection. The Tiago gets a 1.2-litre engine mated to a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 6.66 lakh | The Swift has made waves throughout the country ever since its first launch in India. The Swift gets a 1.2-litre engine as well mated to a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire | Rs 7.31 lakh | Think of this as a blown up version of the Swift. With loads room and boot space, the Dzire also gets a 1.2-litre engine mated to a 5-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon | Rs 8.44 lakh | The Tata Nexon is the one car with more engine and variant options than any other car in this list. Starting at Rs 8.44 lakh. The Nexon can be had in either a petrol or a diesel engine mated to a 6-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | Rs 9.75 lakh | One of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling cars, the Vitara Brezza gets a 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox driven by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The Vitara Brezza was also successful in getting four stars from Global NCAP on adult occupant safety.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #Maruti Suzuki #Slideshow #Tata Motors #Technology

