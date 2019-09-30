In Pics: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, price, engine, features, bookings, variants, launch details

Built on the Heartech platform S-Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle that is made for India as well as the world. The name S-PRESSO is inspired from the universally favourite coffee drink – Espresso. At length of 3565 mm and width of 1520 mm the S-Presso is smaller and narrower, but taller than the Renault Kwid (Image: Maruti Suzuki)