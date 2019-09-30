In Pics: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, price, engine, features, bookings, variants, launch details

Here are all the details of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the latest launch by the market leader Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/10 The S-Presso is priced at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The AMT base is priced at Rs 4.68 lakh. (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 2/10 The S-Presso will be Maruti’s first all-new model with a Bharat Stage VI engine. A 998cc, three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 67ps of peak power is fitted on the S-Presso. The engine will come tuned to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed automatic gear shift (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 3/10 The S-Presso gets an all-black interior with hints of body-coloured inserts such as that on airconditioning vents and digital instrument cluster (moved the middle from behind the steering). Steering wheel gets audio and telephony controls. There is also a 12V socket, USB and AUX inputs (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 4/10 The car will be offered in four main variants that are further divided into 10 trims and transmission choices. An infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is offered on the top trim. No power windows for rear seated passengers while both front occupants get it (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 5/10 Built on the Heartech platform S-Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle that is made for India as well as the world. The name S-PRESSO is inspired from the universally favourite coffee drink – Espresso. At length of 3565 mm and width of 1520 mm the S-Presso is smaller and narrower, but taller than the Renault Kwid (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 6/10 The S-Presso will be pitted against the Renault Kwid and Mahindra KUV100. While the Kwid is a tall hatchback the KUV100 is labelled by M&M as a compact SUV. Renault, which recently launched the Triber, is also gearing up to launch a face-lifted Kwid in early next year. (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 7/10 Maruti Suzuki is claiming a tested fuel efficiency of 21.7 km per litre on the S-Presso. This is slightly lower compared to the Wagon R which has a rated mileage of 22.5 kms per litre with an even bigger engine. Kwid’s rated mileage is around 23km per litre (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 8/10 S-Presso comes equipped with two airbags for front passengers, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution, seat belt reminder and high speed alert. Reverse sensors complete the safety package of the car. It uses 40 percent high tensile steel that ensures stronger, safer and sturdier structure (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 9/10 The S-Presso will be positioned as an entry sports utility vehicle under the Maruti Suzuki brand. It will be positioned below the Vitara Brezza. It is the third launch by Maruti this calendar year after the XL6 and new Wagon R (Image: Maruti Suzuki) 10/10 The launch of the S-Presso comes at a time when all carmakers are offering never-seen-before discounts. Maruti’s domestic sales during April-August period was down by 27 percent to 5.53 lakh. Maruti would be keen to clock upwards of 8000 units a month with the S-Presso (Image: Maruti Suzuki) First Published on Sep 30, 2019 12:30 pm