Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 01:33 PM IST

In Pics | Maruti Suzuki bids adieu to the Gypsy, India's favourite offroader

With declining sales and higher cost of upgrading the engine and body to meet current norms, Maruti Suzuki has stopped production of the beloved SUV.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It’s the end of the road for the iconic Maruti Gypsy and we are all sad that it has to go. Introduced first in the country in 1985, it sure had a 33 year old run. Timeless symbol of cool, manifestation of a classic off-roader, this car has been one of the longest production models in India. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
Originally known as Suzuki Jimny, the Gypsy will be the third car after its contemporaries, the Maruti 800 and the Omni Maruti to take the bow. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
This mechanically simple, light weighted off-roader has served Indian army for years. Famously known for its strong off-roading expertise and AWD layout, this car has transcended economic barriers with its short wheelbase. Its popularity in the Indian market was primarily due to its easiness on uneven roads. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
The latest generation of the Gypsy was powered by a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder petrol that could produce 80 PS of power and 103 Nm of peak torque. It was initially mated with a 4 speed gearbox and later transformed into a 5 speed manual transmission. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
In international markets, however, the Gypsy with the name Suzuki Jimny still continues to sell. The basic reason for pulling the plug on this iconic two door off-roader is because of its inability to meet the crash test norms. Maruti would have to bear huge upgradation costs in accordance with the BS-VI norms. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
The Gypsy was available on the made-to-order basis but the strict decline in demand aided the decision to stop its production with only 3,500 units being sold in the last year. It’s rugged built and lack of room for ABS and airbags as per standards doomed its market. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Although the Gypsy was a constricted choice for buyers due to its lack of comfort, this technological archaism will always be on the top of the list for any SUV fan. However, the good part is that, even though its production has stopped, there are still many from the Gypsy family in the pre-owned car market, waiting to challenge all Indian terrains. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Gypsy #Maruti Suzuki #Slideshow

