In Pics | March 2020 car sales: A look at the laggards

These cars. mostly SUVs, posted unflattering sales numbers for the month of March. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Auto manufacturers have been logging in sluggish sales for the past few months. They have been forced to shut manufacturing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Car sales have witnessed a massive dip and the March sales numbers are an extremely sorry sight. Here, we take a look at the laggards. 2/11 Starting with the Tata Tiago, 3,921 units were sold in February. But the March figure stood at just over a third at 1,127 units. The month-on-month decline stood at 71.26 percent. 3/11 Next is the Datsun Redigo. With 513 units sold in February, things went downhill in March, with only 139 units being sold. 4/11 Only 180 units of Skoda Rapid were sold March, compared to 680 units in February - a decline of 73.53 percent. 5/11 The Jeep Compass too comes in with similar figures as the Rapid. In February, the company sold units of the Compass. In March, the number dropped down by 75.53 percent to 163. 6/11 Next in line is the Renault Duster. Only 150 units were sold in March compared to 642 units in February. 7/11 The Ford Figo too witnessed a massive fall. Only 170 units were sold compared to 1,003 units in February - a decline of 83.05 percent. 8/11 The sedan version of the Tiago, the Tata Tigor, didn’t do well either with 782 units sold in February and only 124 units sold in March. 9/11 The final three cars all come from Mahindra’s stable with just 108 units of TUV300 sold in March compared to 944 units in February, a decline of 88.56 percent. 10/11 The Mahindra Scorpio is next. Only 40 units were sold in March, compared to 1,505 units in February - a decline of 97.34 percent. 11/11 And finally, with a decline of 98.15 percent, the Mahindra Marazzo sold just 23 units in March compared to 1,236 units in February. First Published on Apr 3, 2020 06:44 pm