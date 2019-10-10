In pics: Like Ashwani Gupta of Nissan, these Indian execs also made a mark at global auto companies

Gupta's rise is significant because few Indian professionals have managed to rise to senior leadership positions in global carmakers. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Ascension of Ashwani Gupta as the Chief Operating Officer of Nissan Motor Co, caps a meteoric rise for the professional since he joined the Group in 2006. A 25-year veteran of the industry, Gupta also held senior positions at Honda Cars India, and Honda Motor Co, Japan. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Venkatram Mamillapalle is another Indian professional who has made a mark as the Managing Director at Groupe Renault. Earlier, he had a stint in Russia and has held critical positions for General Motors in India and South Korea. (Image: Overdrive) 3/5 Raj Nair is President and COO of Multimatic Inc, a privately held Canadian supplier of components, systems and services to auto industry. Nair made his name in Ford, where he was the Executive Vice President and President, North America. His exit, reports say, was not pleasant. (Image: Linkedin) 4/5 A chartered accountant, Dhivya Suryadevara completed her masters from University of Madras and then shifted to the US, where she made her mark in General Motors. The 40-year-old is the first female CFO in the history of the automaker, which was founded more than a century ago. (Image: General Motors) 5/5 Vikram Pawah was heading India operations for German multinational BMW, before he moved to Melbourne, to head the company's operations in Australia and New Zealand. The CEO for BMW in these two markets, also had a long stint with Honda in Australia. (Image: BMW) First Published on Oct 10, 2019 03:49 pm