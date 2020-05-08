In Pics | Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder: All you need to know

The Huracan Evo RWD is already distinguishable from its all-wheel-drive counterpart because of the redesigned front splitter. The Spyder, however, differentiates itself further with twin buttresses over the engine and a new rear diffuser. (Image source: Lamborghini)
Lamborghini has just launched at the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder just a week after it began its operations in Sant’Agata Bolognese. (Image source: Lamborghini)
The Spyder is the drop-top version of the Huracan Evo RWD that launched recently. It gets a convertible fabric roof-top that can be hidden away in just 17 seconds at speeds of upto 50 km/h. (Image source: Lamborghini)
The supercar also gets the same performance figures as the Evo RWD Coupe. The five-litre V10 is capable of churning out 610 PS of power and 560 Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-step DCT gearbox. (Image source: Lamborghini)
At 1,509 kg dry, the Spyder is 120 kg heavier than the ‘standard’ coupe, but it can still sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. This is just 0.2 seconds lower despite the weight of the roof mechanism and added bracing. (Image source: Lamborghini)
The rear windscreen too can be lowered to better hear the growl of the engine while the windshields on the either too can be removed for better wind noise reduction. (Image source: Lamborghini)
The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder has been launched at a starting price of $2,29,000. (Image source: Lamborghini)
First Published on May 8, 2020 01:14 pm