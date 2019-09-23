In pics | KTM 790 Duke launched in India: See price, specs, top-end features here

The 790 Duke is powered KTM's newly developed LC8 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that churns out 105 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Stanford Masters @stany_2091 1/7 The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol) 2/7 The 790 Duke is powered KTM's newly developed LC8 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that churns out 105 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. (Image source: Moneycontrol) 3/7 Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox fitted with a bi-direction quickshifter. This allows the rider to change gears without rolling off the throttle or holding down the clutch. (Image source: Moneycontrol) 4/7 Braking comes via 2 radially mounted calipers on 300 mm disc up front while a 240 mm disc handles the rear. Suspension comes via 43 mm upside down forks up front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. (Image source: Moneycontrol) 5/7 Electronically, the 790 Dukes gets all the bells and whistles from a full-colour TFT display with bluetooth connectivity to ride-by-wire throttle with riding modes to traction control. (Image source: Moneycontrol) 6/7 ABS is standard, of course, but gets a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit for control in the corners. ABS is disengageable too along with KTM's famous supermoto mode that disengages ABS only at the rear wheel. (Image source: Moneycontrol) 7/7 The 790 Duke marks KTM's entry into the big bike segment in India and with a price of Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom), offers more than any other motorcycle in the segment currently does. (Image source: Moneycontrol) First Published on Sep 23, 2019 05:57 pm