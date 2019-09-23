App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | KTM 790 Duke launched in India: See price, specs, top-end features here

The 790 Duke is powered KTM's newly developed LC8 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that churns out 105 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

Stanford Masters @stany_2091
The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
1/7

The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The 790 Duke is powered KTM's newly developed LC8 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that churns out 105 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
2/7

The 790 Duke is powered KTM's newly developed LC8 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that churns out 105 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox fitted with a bi-direction quickshifter. This allows the rider to change gears without rolling off the throttle or holding down the clutch. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
3/7

Transmission comes via a 6-speed gearbox fitted with a bi-direction quickshifter. This allows the rider to change gears without rolling off the throttle or holding down the clutch. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Braking comes via 2 radially mounted calipers on 300 mm disc up front while a 240 mm disc handles the rear. Suspension comes via 43 mm upside down forks up front and a gas charged monoshock at the rear. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
4/7

Braking comes via 2 radially mounted calipers on 300 mm disc up front while a 240 mm disc handles the rear. Suspension comes via 43 mm upside down forks up front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Electronically, the 790 Dukes gets all the bells and whistles from a full-colour TFT display with bluetooth connectivity to ride-by-wire throttle with riding modes to traction control. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
5/7

Electronically, the 790 Dukes gets all the bells and whistles from a full-colour TFT display with bluetooth connectivity to ride-by-wire throttle with riding modes to traction control. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

ABS is standard, of course, but gets a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit for control in the corners. ABS is disengageable too along with KTM's famous supermoto mode that disengages ABS only at the rear wheel. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
6/7

ABS is standard, of course, but gets a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit for control in the corners. ABS is disengageable too along with KTM's famous supermoto mode that disengages ABS only at the rear wheel. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The 790 Duke marks KTM's entry into the big bike segment in India and with a price of Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom), offers more than any other motorcycle in the segment currently does. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
7/7

The 790 Duke marks KTM's entry into the big bike segment in India and with a price of Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom), offers more than any other motorcycle in the segment currently does. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #Auto #KTM #KTM 790 Duke #Slideshow #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.