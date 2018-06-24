App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Jeep unveils off-roader the Renegade Trailhawk; check out these amazing specs

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk launched internationally on June 21. Check out images of the off-roader.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jeep Renegade Trailhawk launched internationally on June 21 and the brand wasted no time in releasing best images of the off-roader. (Image: Jeep)
1/10

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk launched internationally on June 21 and the brand wasted no time in releasing best images of the off-roader. (Image: Jeep)
The Trailhawk comes with a dual-tone bonnet, 19-inch alloys and a differently styled bumper. (Image: Jeep)
2/10

The Trailhawk comes with a dual-tone bonnet, 19-inch alloys and a differently styled bumper. (Image: Jeep)
The SUV comes with an option between the My Sky Removable panel and a glass sun roof. (Image: Jeep)
3/10

The SUV comes with an option between the My Sky Removable panel and a glass sun roof. (Image: Jeep)
The Trailhawk gets a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 170 hp mated to a nine-speed automatic gear-box. (Image: Jeep)
4/10

The Trailhawk gets a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 170 hp mated to a nine-speed automatic gear-box. (Image: Jeep)
The interiors of the car incorporates red accents all around. (Image: Jeep)
5/10

The interiors of the car incorporates red accents all around. (Image: Jeep)
The vehicle has seven airbags including two full-length curtain airbags on the sides, a knee-bloster on the driver's side, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and multistage driver and passenger airbags. (Image: Jeep)
6/10

The vehicle has seven airbags including two full-length curtain airbags on the sides, a knee-bloster on the driver's side, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and multistage driver and passenger airbags. (Image: Jeep)
The SUV is equipped with rear park assist system. The Rear Cross Path Detection also warns a driver of moving traffic when shifted into reverse gear. (Image: Jeep)
7/10

The SUV is equipped with rear park assist system. The Rear Cross Path Detection also warns a driver of moving traffic when shifted into reverse gear. (Image: Jeep)
The Renegade gets the Selec-Terrain Management System that allows the driver to tune the car's traction settings according to road conditions. (Image: Jeep)
8/10

The Renegade gets the Selec-Terrain Management System that allows the driver to tune the car's traction settings according to road conditions. (Image: Jeep)
Thanks to the high road clearance, the Renegade gets aggressive approach and departure angles. (Image: Jeep)
9/10

Thanks to the high road clearance, the Renegade gets aggressive approach and departure angles. (Image: Jeep)
A nine-speaker BeatsAudio system is available as an option for audiophiles including a 6.5 inch subwoofer at the rear. (Image: Jeep)
10/10

A nine-speaker BeatsAudio system is available as an option for audiophiles including a 6.5 inch subwoofer at the rear. (Image: Jeep)
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 11:15 pm

tags #Auto #Jeep #Technology

