In pics: Jeep unveils off-roader the Renegade Trailhawk; check out these amazing specs

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk launched internationally on June 21. Check out images of the off-roader. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk launched internationally on June 21 and the brand wasted no time in releasing best images of the off-roader. (Image: Jeep) 2/10 The Trailhawk comes with a dual-tone bonnet, 19-inch alloys and a differently styled bumper. (Image: Jeep) 3/10 The SUV comes with an option between the My Sky Removable panel and a glass sun roof. (Image: Jeep) 4/10 The Trailhawk gets a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 170 hp mated to a nine-speed automatic gear-box. (Image: Jeep) 5/10 The interiors of the car incorporates red accents all around. (Image: Jeep) 6/10 The vehicle has seven airbags including two full-length curtain airbags on the sides, a knee-bloster on the driver's side, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and multistage driver and passenger airbags. (Image: Jeep) 7/10 The SUV is equipped with rear park assist system. The Rear Cross Path Detection also warns a driver of moving traffic when shifted into reverse gear. (Image: Jeep) 8/10 The Renegade gets the Selec-Terrain Management System that allows the driver to tune the car's traction settings according to road conditions. (Image: Jeep) 9/10 Thanks to the high road clearance, the Renegade gets aggressive approach and departure angles. (Image: Jeep) 10/10 A nine-speaker BeatsAudio system is available as an option for audiophiles including a 6.5 inch subwoofer at the rear. (Image: Jeep) First Published on Jun 22, 2018 11:15 pm