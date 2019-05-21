App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: Hyundai Venue price, engine, features, variants, launch details

The Hyundai will have 13 variants on offer, one of the highest in the segment

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Hyundai Venue prices start at Rs 6.5 lakh for the 1.2 litre base variant, Rs 8.21 lakh for the 1.0 litre base variant and Rs 7.75 lakh for the 1.4 litre diesel variant. These are introductory prices ex-showroom. (Image: Hyundai)
1/10

Hyundai Venue prices start at Rs 6.5 lakh for the 1.2 litre base variant, Rs 8.21 lakh for the 1.0 litre base variant and Rs 7.75 lakh for the 1.4 litre diesel variant. These are introductory prices ex-showroom. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai is offering a mix of three engines. 1.0 litre petrol engine, 120bhp, 7 speed auto and manual transmission, 1.2 litre petrol, 83bhp, 5-speed manual and 1.4 litre diesel, 90bhp, 6-speed manual. (Image: Hyundai)
2/10

Hyundai is offering a mix of three engines. 1.0 litre petrol engine, 120bhp, 7-speed auto and manual transmission, 1.2 litre petrol, 83bhp, 5-speed manual and 1.4 litre diesel, 90bhp, 6-speed manual. (Image: Hyundai)
Bookings of the Venue started on May 2. It saw record bookings on Day 1 of over 2,000 with an average of 84 SUV's every hour. (Image: Hyundai)
3/10

Bookings of the Venue started on May 2. It saw record bookings on Day 1 of over 2,000 with an average of 84 SUV’s every hour. (Image: Hyundai)
These engines are Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) compliant engines and, therefore, will go through an upgrade in the coming months to move to BS-VI whose deadline is April 1, 2020. The 1 litre engine delivers 18.27 kmpl, 1.2 litre engine delivers 17.52 kmpl and the 1.4 litre engine delivers 23.7 kmpl mileage. (Image: Hyundai)
4/10

The engines are Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) compliant and will go through an upgrade in the coming months to move to BS-VI whose deadline is April 1, 2020. The 1 litre engine delivers 18.27 kmpl, 1.2 litre engine delivers 17.52 kmpl and the 1.4 litre engine delivers 23.7 kmpl mileage. (Image: Hyundai)
The Venue will compete against the Tata Motors Nexon Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300, Mahindra TUV 300. (Image: Hyundai)
5/10

The Venue will compete against the Tata Motors Nexon Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 300, Mahindra TUV 300. (Image: Hyundai)
To be produced at the Chennai factory, the Venue boasts of being India's first connected SUV (internet aided). Hyundai worked for two years to develop this technology for which it partnered with Vodafone. (Image: Hyundai)
6/10

To be produced at the Chennai factory, the Venue boasts of being India’s first connected SUV (internet aided). Hyundai worked for two years to develop this technology for which it partnered with Vodafone. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai really hopes to stand-out with the Venue is the connected feature. The “Hyundai Blue Link” technology has an in-built, tamper-proof device with a cloud-based voice recognition platform from a global artificial intelligence company. (Image: Hyundai)
7/10

Hyundai really hopes to stand-out with the Venue's connected feature. The "Hyundai Blue Link" technology has an in-built, tamper-proof device with a cloud-based voice recognition platform from a global artificial intelligence company. (Image: Hyundai)
Venue boasts functions like a remote start engine, temperature control, horn and light controls, real-time traffic information with a radius of 100kms, live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alert to name a few can be had using internet. (Image: Hyundai)
8/10

It comes with functions like a remote start engine, temperature control, horn and light controls, real-time traffic information with a radius of 100kms, live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alert to name a few. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai Venue comes with a host of comfort and convenience features including electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control, electric sunroof, cornering lamps, glove box cooling, rear AC vents, hill and brake assist to name a few. (Image: Hyundai)
9/10

Hyundai Venue comes with a host of comfort and convenience features including electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control, electric sunroof, cornering lamps, glove box cooling, rear AC vents, hill and brake assist. (Image: Hyundai)
According to Hyundai, the compact SUV (sub-4 meter) is growing at 25 percent per annum and is about 25,000-30,000 units a month segment. The Brezza witnesses sales of about 14,000-15,000 a month, followed by the Nexon with about 6,000 a month. (Image: Hyundai)
10/10

According to Hyundai, the compact SUV (sub-4 meter) is growing at 25 percent per annum and is about 25,000-30,000 units a month segment. The Brezza witnesses sales of about 14,000-15,000 a month, followed by the Nexon with about 6,000 a month. (Image: Hyundai)
First Published on May 21, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai #Slideshow #Technology

