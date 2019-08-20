In Pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price, engine, features, variants, launch details

The Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 4.99 lakh for the manual transmission (ex-showroom) while the automatic transmission (AMT) is priced at Rs 6.37 lakh. Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/10 The Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 4.99 lakh for the manual transmission (ex-showroom) while the automatic transmission (AMT) is priced at Rs 6.37 lakh. The diesel manual starts at Rs 6.7 lakh while the AMT version of diesel is priced at Rs 7.85 lakh. (Image: Hyundai) 2/10 The Nios comes with two BS-VI engine options. The petrol 1.2 litre generates 83ps of peak power and comes with manual transmission (MT) and AMT. The diesel is also a 1.2 litre type whose peak power comes at 75ps. The diesel too is available in automatic & manual transmission. (Image: Hyundai) 3/10 The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Volkswagen Polo and Ford Figo. The Nios will position itself between the Grand i10 and Elite i20. (Image: Hyundai) 4/10 The Nios gets a 20.25 cm touch screen infotainment system, a 13.46cm digital speedometer, cluster display and Arkamys Sound System. The cars also comes with a fully automatic AC, wireless phone charger, USB charger and rear power outlets (Image: Hyundai) 5/10 Hyundai has claimed an ARAI certified mileage figure of 20.7 kmpl for the petrol MT ad 20.5 kmpl for the petrol AMT. The diesel version delivers a claimed mileage of 26.2 for the MT & the AMT. (Image: Hyundai) 6/10 Hyundai opened bookings of the Grand i10 Nios on August 7 across all its dealerships. Consumers were able to book the hatchback after payment of Rs 11,000. India gets the new car ahead of its European debut. (Image: Hyundai) 7/10 The Nios gets ABS and EBD as standard; dual front airbags; rear parking sensors; impact seeing auto door lock; driver rear-view monitor and emergency stop signal. (Image: Hyundai) 8/10 ‘NIOS’ means ‘More’. Hyundai claims to offer more value, more features and more space. The Nios is the third generation Grand i10 and will co-exist with the current Grand i10. (Image: Hyundai) 9/10 The Nios is the third new model by Hyundai this financial year after Venue and Kona. The first unit of the Grand i10 Nios was rolled out on August 12 at the Chennai-based plant of Hyundai. (Image: Hyundai) 10/10 The segment where Nios will be positioned sees monthly volumes of 20,000-22,000 units. Leader of the segment, Maruti Swift, holds 80 percent market share with average monthly sales of 17,500 units (Image: Hyundai) First Published on Aug 20, 2019 02:23 pm