you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: Honda CBR650R launched at Rs 7.7 lakh

CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold and serviced under Honda BigWing

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its latest sports middleweight model - new CBR650R at Rs.7.70 lacs (ex-showroom pan India)
1/8

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its latest sports middleweight model - new CBR650R at Rs.7.70 lacs (ex-showroom pan India) (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)
CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold and serviced under Honda BigWing. It is available in two colours - Grand Prix Red and Gunpowder Black Metallic
2/8

CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold and serviced under Honda BigWing. It is available in two colours - Grand Prix Red and Gunpowder Black Metallic. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)
The new CBR650R comes equipped with a powerful 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine, for a high tuned performance
3/8

It is equipped with a powerful 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine, for a high tuned performance. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)
The Assist/Slipper Clutch is useful for rapid downshifting to control corner. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to
4/8

The Assist/Slipper Clutch is useful for rapid downshifting to control corner. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)
CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor for faster side-to-side steering agility. The new, adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks offer superior suspension response
5/8

CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor for faster side-to-side steering agility. The new, adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks offer superior suspension response. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)
The CBR650R also allows for easy pauses with enhanced braking. The dual radial-mount calipers match a single-piston rear caliper for improved balance. The dual channel ABS maintains smooth control in wet or dry conditions
6/8

The CBR650R also allows for easy pauses with enhanced braking. The dual radial-mount calipers match a single-piston rear caliper for improved balance. The dual channel ABS maintains smooth control in wet or dry conditions. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)
The 4 exhaust downpipes sweep together around the front of the engine, and the specially designed muffler delivers an electrifying roar
7/8

The 4 exhaust downpipes sweep together around the front of the engine, and the specially designed muffler delivers an electrifying roar. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its latest sports middleweight model - new CBR650R at Rs.7.70 lacs (ex-showroom pan India).
8/8

Full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and a digital LCD display enhance the looks. The view forward is pure sports; the handlebars clip-on below the top yoke and the instruments feature a gear position and shift up indicator. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) 
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India #India #Slideshow #Technology

