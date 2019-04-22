In Pics: Honda CBR650R launched at Rs 7.7 lakh

CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold and serviced under Honda BigWing Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/8 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its latest sports middleweight model - new CBR650R at Rs.7.70 lacs (ex-showroom pan India) (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) 2/8 CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold and serviced under Honda BigWing. It is available in two colours - Grand Prix Red and Gunpowder Black Metallic. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) 3/8 It is equipped with a powerful 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine, for a high tuned performance. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) 4/8 The Assist/Slipper Clutch is useful for rapid downshifting to control corner. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) 5/8 CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor for faster side-to-side steering agility. The new, adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks offer superior suspension response. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) 6/8 The CBR650R also allows for easy pauses with enhanced braking. The dual radial-mount calipers match a single-piston rear caliper for improved balance. The dual channel ABS maintains smooth control in wet or dry conditions. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) 7/8 The 4 exhaust downpipes sweep together around the front of the engine, and the specially designed muffler delivers an electrifying roar. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) 8/8 Full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and a digital LCD display enhance the looks. The view forward is pure sports; the handlebars clip-on below the top yoke and the instruments feature a gear position and shift up indicator. (Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India) First Published on Apr 22, 2019 05:49 pm