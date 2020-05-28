In Pics | Here is the list of 10 fuel efficient bikes & scooters; check out price, mileage, all details

Take a look at the 10 best fuel efficient bikes and scooters. Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/10 One of India’s oldest motorcycles in continuous production, the Hero Splendor, is also the best-selling two-wheeler in India. Priced at Rs 60,300, ex-showroom, Mumbai, the Splendor comes powered by a 100cc engine that generates 5.9kW of power. The bike claims to deliver a mileage of 80km/litre. (Image: Hero Motocorp) 2/10 Hero Splendor’s twin sibling is the HF Deluxe. It also comes powered by 100cc engine generating the same 5.9kW of peak power. However the Deluxe is priced much lower at Rs 47,400, ex-showroom, Mumbai, and claims to return a mileage of 80km/litre. (Image: Hero Motocorp) 3/10 The Platina is Bajaj’s one of the highest-selling product. Priced at Rs 48,200, ex-showroom, Mumbai, the Platina comes powered by a 102cc engine that generates peak power of 7.9bhp. The claimed mileage of the Platina is 90km/litre. (Image: Bajaj Auto) 4/10 The Bajaj CT100 is the cheapest geared motorcycle on sale is India priced at Rs 41,700, ex-showroom, Mumbai. The CT100 too comes powered by a 102cc engine. The CT100 also claims to deliver around 90km/litre. (Image: Bajaj Auto) 5/10 Motorcycles are kings of mileage but scooters are not very far behind. The Suzuki Access 125 claims to deliver up to 65 km/litre though it is powered by a 125cc engine that develops peak power of 8.7bhp. The Access 125 is priced at Rs 70,200, ex-showroom, Mumbai (Image: Suzuki) 6/10 The Honda Activa became one of the first to be launched in BS-VI format. Priced at Rs 66,000, ex-showroom, Mumbai, the Activa 6G comes powered by a 110cc engine having maximum power of 5.73kW. The claimed mileage of the Activa 110 is 60km/litre. (Image: Honda) 7/10 To complement the Shine in the executive segment Honda launched the SP125. Claiming to deliver 70km/litre the SP125 is powered by a 124cc engine that generates peak power of 8kW and is priced at Rs 74,600, ex-showroom, Mumbai (Image: Honda) 8/10 TVS Radeon is powered by a 4-stroke 110cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.08bhp of peak power. The bike claims to return a mileage of 75 km/litre and is priced at Rs 60,500, ex-showroom, Mumbai (Image: TVS) 9/10 The TVS Victor is older and cheaper brand compared to the Radeon. Priced at Rs 54,000, ex-showroom, Mumbai the Victor comes powered by the same 110cc engine which is tuned for slightly higher output at 9.6 bhp. The Victor also claims to return 75 km/litre. (Image: TVS) 10/10 TVS upgraded the Jupiter to BSVI standards and claimed to upped the mileage by 15 percent. The gearless scooter priced at Rs 63,800, ex-showroom, Mumbai claims to deliver around 60km/litre and comes powered by a 110cc engine delivering peak power of 5.5kW. (Image: TVS) First Published on May 28, 2020 12:42 pm