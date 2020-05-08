In Pics | Electric vehicles launched and expected in 2020

In January, Bajaj Auto made a comeback into the scooter segment with the launch of the Chetak EV. Priced at Rs 1 lakh, ex-showroom for sale in Pune and Bengaluru only, the electric scooter garnered enough interest for the company to record over 2,000 bookings within just 15 days of its launch. The scooter features a 3 kWh battery powering a 4,080 W motor at peak that generates 16 Nm of torque. Both the battery and the motor are IP67 rated with a charging time of five hours for 100 percent and one hour gets you to approximately 25 percent charge. The range per charge, as indicated by Bajaj, stands at 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in Sport. The Chetak charger comes complimentary with the vehicle and the installation is done by a trained technician at the customer's home. As things stand at present, the Chetak is manufactured at the Chakan plant which has been permitted to resume manufacturing by the government officials. However, the initial hiccups in getting the entire supply chain and dealership outlets to open up without a glitch and function smoothly could result in delays of the final production process and deliveries to customers.