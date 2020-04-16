In pics: Despite lockdown, these top auto brands launched some superb cars and bikes

The weight of the bike has now gone up by 4 kg. The motorcycle is believed to be 15 percent more fuel-efficient, claiming an average of 69.3 kmpl, which could allow a 650 km trip on a full tank. (Image: TVS)
The auto sector is witnessing a massive slump due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Despite the perils, some auto companies managed to launch a few cars and bikes. Here's a look at the vehicles launched in India during this period. (Image: Reuters)
Mahindra Bolero BS6 | Mahindra and Mahindra launched the BS6-complaint Bolero on March 25 starting at Rs 7.76 lakh, ex-showroom, Mumbai. The SUV sports a bolder front grille, a new headlight design and a new bumper that houses fog lights. (Image: Mahindra and Mahindra)
The significant update to the Bolero though is the BSVI complaint mHawk75 diesel engine that comes with Mahindra’s micro hybrid tech. The SUV puts out higher power and torque outputs than before, 75PS@3,600rpm & 210Nm@1,600rpm. -- Variant Pricing (ex-showroom, Mumbai)Mahindra Bolero B4 | Rs 7.76 lakh Mahindra Bolero B6 | Rs 8.42 lakhMahindra Bolero B6 Optional | Rs 8.78 lakh. (Image: Mahindra and Mahindra)
Hyundai Verna facelift | The South Korea-headquartered auto giant launched the BS6-compliant 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift in three engine options at a starting price of Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Image: Hyundai)
The 1.5-litre petrol engine version comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and an optional CVT. It puts out 116PS of max power and 144Nm of max torque. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol version gets a 7-speed DCT gearbox and puts out 121PS of power and 172Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a torque converter automatic setup makes 116PS & 250Nm of torque. (Image: Hyundai)
MG Hector Diesel | MG Motor India launched the BS6-compliant diesel Hector on April 9 and announced updated prices starting at Rs 13.88 lakh for the base trim going up to ₹17.73 lakh for the top variant. This price hike is between ₹40,000- 45,000. (Image: MG Motor India)
The SUV runs on the same FCA-sourced 2.0 litre engine that also powers the Jeep Compass & Tata Harrier. The power (170PS) and torque (350Nm) outputs remain unchanged. The Hector offers ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, hill hold and traction control. The top variant gets the distinction of a 360-degree camera, rain sensing wipers, six-airbags, panoramic sunroof, powered tail gate and heated ORVMs. (Image: MG Motor India)
2020 Honda WR-V | The Japanese auto giant has not yet launched this compact sub-four metre SUV in India, but has opened bookings for it on March 9. The 2020 Honda WR-V is expected to sport a prominent three-dimensional horizontally slatted grille topped up with a chrome slat, new headlamp setup and also a one-touch electrically operated sunroof. (Image: Honda)
Powering the SUV is the same 1.2-litre i-Vtec petrol mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox making 90PS & 110Nm & the 1.5-litre i-Dtec turbo-diesel motor with a 6-speed transmission churning out 100PS & 200Nm. Honda’s WR-V will go up against the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza & the Ford EcoSport. (Image: Honda)
2020 Bajaj Domiar 400 | The Pune-headquartered two-wheeler giant launched its BS6-compliant Dominar 400 at Rs 1. 91 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi on April 6. This makes the 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC, single-cylinder bike Rs 1,749 dearer than its previous model. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
The updated model retains all its features from the previous model including the two-part digital instrument cluster, twin-barrel exhaust, 320mm front disc brake and 230mm at the rear with dual-channel ABS. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
TVS Radeon | On April 10, TVS launched the BSVI complaint 109.7cc single cylinder air-cooled, fuel injected motor priced at Rs 58,992. The motorcycle’s power has now dropped by 0.23PS to give an output of 8.2PS of power while the torque remains unchanged at 8.7Nm. (Image: TVS)
The weight of the bike has now gone up by 4 kg. The motorcycle is believed to be 15 percent more fuel-efficient, claiming an average of 69.3 kmpl, which could allow a 650 km trip on a full tank. (Image: TVS)
