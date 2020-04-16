In pics: Despite lockdown, these top auto brands launched some superb cars and bikes

The 1.5-litre petrol engine version comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and an optional CVT. It puts out 116PS of max power and 144Nm of max torque. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol version gets a 7-speed DCT gearbox and puts out 121PS of power and 172Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a torque converter automatic setup makes 116PS & 250Nm of torque. (Image: Hyundai)