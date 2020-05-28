In pics | Cars that have been launched in India during lockdown

Here are some of the cars that were launched in the period between March 24 and May 28, basically the lockdown period. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 It is difficult to know when the coronavirus pandemic will start subsiding. and the resultant lockdown has made it worse for manufacturers. April alone saw absolutely no sales in the auto industry and, only now, dealerships around the country are opening up albeit with some major safety standards imposed. This did not stop manufacturers, however, from launching their products to the market with the hope that the lockdown would end some day and things would go back to normal. Here are some of the cars that were launched in the period between March 24 and May 28, basically the lockdown period. 2/10 Mercedes-Benz C-63 AMG Coupe | The C 63 coupe is Mercedes-Benz’s newest launch in the Indian market alongside the AMG GT R. the C 63 AMG gets a 4-litre bi-turbo V8 that produces 476 PS of power and 650 Nm of peak torque propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds. It is built proper sporty with AMG’s signature Panamericana grille, blacked out 18-inch alloys and a carbon-lip rear spoiler. Price: Rs 1.33 crore. 3/10 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R | The AMG GT R has been updated too, but not mechanically. It continues with the 4-litre V8 that churns out 585 PS and 700 Nm of torque. Top speed comes in at 318 km/h sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. The updates however are LED head and tail lights, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and fresh exhaust and rear diffuser. Price: Rs 2.48 crore. 4/10 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe | Two variants of this have launched and this M Sport variant gets sportier design elements and some more features. Both cars are powered by a 3-litre straight-six turbo-petrol engine that churns out 340 PS and 500 Nm of torque. Prices start at Rs 1.29 crore. 5/10 BMW M8 Coupe | The M8 is basically a souped-up sport variant of the 8-Series. This is available with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 600 PS and 750 Nm. It gets all-wheel-drive (AWD) powered by the company’s xDrive system and transmission comes via an 8-speed automatic. The car can also switch to a rear-wheel-drive only layout thanks to the tech. Feature-wise the M8 is loaded with everything from the 8-series Gran Coupe M Sport. Price: Rs 2.15 crore. 6/10 Skoda Rapid | The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI was launched with a new BS-VI compliant engine that churns out 110 PS and 175 Nm. Cosmetic changes are minor on the update, but it now gets four airbags, a rear camera, auto headlights, leatherette upholstery, rear AC vents and cruise control. Price: Rs 7.49 lakh 7/10 Skoda Superb | The Skoda Superb facelift was launched with a lot more changes than the Rapid. For one, it gets a fresh look with updated bumpers, a new set of LED headlamps and a fresh set of 17-inch alloys as an option. The sedan is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol producing 190 PS and 320 Nm. Price: Rs 29.99 lakh 8/10 Skoda Karoq | The Karoq was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and has finally made it to Indian shores. However, the SUV is only available in one fully loaded variant. Features include a virtual cockpit, all-LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and an 8-incjh touchscreen infotainment system. Powering the Karoq is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol making 150 PS and 250 Nm. Price: Rs 24.99 lakh. 9/10 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios |The new-gen Grand i10 Nios was first launched in 2019, but at the time only the petrol engines were BS-VI compliant. The BS-VI version of the diesel was launched just recently and the mileage figures too were announced. The engine makes 74 PS of power and 190 Nm of peak torque. The fuel average for the car is a claimed ARAI figure of 25.1 km/l. Prices start at Rs 6.75 lakh 10/10 Hyundai Verna | The facelifted Hyundai Verna also got new BS-VI compliant engines. The launch was scheduled for earlier but had to be pushed ahead thanks to the lockdown. The Verna gets an option between two petrols and one diesel engine. In total the Verna gets 11 variants between the petrol and diesel options along with manual and automatic transmissions. Like many newer launches today, the car also gets connected car tech in the form of Hyundai’s Blue Link System with an integrated Vodafone sim card. Prices start at Rs 9.3 lakh First Published on May 28, 2020 03:30 pm