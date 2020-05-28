In pics | Cars that have been launched in India during lockdown

It is difficult to know when the coronavirus pandemic will start subsiding. and the resultant lockdown has made it worse for manufacturers. April alone saw absolutely no sales in the auto industry and, only now, dealerships around the country are opening up albeit with some major safety standards imposed. This did not stop manufacturers, however, from launching their products to the market with the hope that the lockdown would end some day and things would go back to normal. Here are some of the cars that were launched in the period between March 24 and May 28, basically the lockdown period.