In pics | Best performance cars launched in India in 2019

India saw a slew of automotive launches this year, right from budget cars to performance machines. Among them were the following supercars, which were launched in India this year. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 Lamborghini recently launched the Huracan Evo Spyder in India, along with the unveiling of its new showroom in Mumbai. It is a convertible version of the standard Huracan Evo and gets a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 petrol engine which makes 640PS of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which sends power to all four wheels and gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 325kmph. It has a price tag of Rs 4.1 crore (ex-showroom). (Image: Lamborghini) 2/4 Though the German carmaker has not made many aesthetic changes to the 911, Porsche has improved the car’s interiors and equipped it with a 3-litre, turbocharged flat-six engine which makes 450PS of maximum power and 530Nm of peak torque. Mated to an 8-speed PDK transmission, all the power is sent to the rear wheels which give the 911 a 0-100kmph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 308kmph. Porsche has priced the 911 at Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom). (Image: Porsche) 3/4 Another fast car from the German carmaker is the Cayenne Coupe, which is an SUV with a supercar’s engine. It gets a 4-litre, turbocharged V8 petrol unit making 550PS of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. It propels the SUV from 0-100kmph in 3.9 seconds, making it only 0.8 seconds slower than the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. It has a price tag of Rs 1.97 crore (ex-showroom), though it is also offered with a smaller engine for Rs 1.31 crore (ex-showroom). (Image: Porsche) 4/4 British carmaker Mini recently launched the Cooper JCW in India, which is a performance-enhanced version of the standard Cooper. JCW stands for John Cooper Works and has given the car a 2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 231PS of maximum power and 319Nm of peak torque. This gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 6.1 seconds, with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 43.5 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Mini) First Published on Dec 30, 2019 12:52 pm