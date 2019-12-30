In pics | Best performance cars launched in India in 2019

Lamborghini recently launched the Huracan Evo Spyder in India, along with the unveiling of its new showroom in Mumbai. It is a convertible version of the standard Huracan Evo and gets a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 petrol engine which makes 640PS of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which sends power to all four wheels and gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 325kmph. It has a price tag of Rs 4.1 crore (ex-showroom). (Image: Lamborghini)