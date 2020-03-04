In Pics | Bentley unveils its topless beauty, the Bacalar

Anybody looking to buy the Bacalar would not have been very happy as the company has made this topless grand tourer extremely exclusive with only 12 cars planned for production, out of which, all of them have already been spoken for.
Amid the coronavirus scare that has enveloped the world, the Geneva Motor Show had to be cancelled. This wasn't the first event to be called off because of the pandemic but this was important for one reason: Bentley was about to show off its latest stunner, the Bacalar. (Image source: Bentley)
However, even if the show had run, anybody looking to buy the Bacalar would not have been very happy as the company has made this topless grand tourer extremely exclusive with only 12 cars planned for production, out of which, all of them have already been spoken for. (Image source: Bentley)
The Bacalar has been designed by the world's oldest coachbuilder, Mulliner. Everything from the headlamp to the exhaust pipes has been designed specifically for the car except for the door handles. Because of the keyless entry system of the Bacalar, the door handles have been carried forward from the Continental GTC. (Image source: Bentley)
The company is terming it "the rarest two-door Bentley of the modern era". The Bacalar gets a roofless Barchetta design and some muscular bodywork, all inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept. While the top deck and the rear of the car are built out of lightweight aluminium, the door panels are made of carbon fibre. The car sits on massive 2-inch wheels which also get a three-tone finish, again something designed exclusively for the Bacalar. (Image source: Bentley)
The interiors get the same upmarket treatment as any of the Bentley's Continental. For example, the dash gets treated to 5,000-year-old Riverwood veneers sourced from Fenland, East Anglia. Of course, this is a Bentley, and the company says that the customer can coordinate directly with the designers and choose from a wide array of materials for the interiors including British Wool, Dark Bronze and Midnight Black Titanium. (Image source: Bentley)
The cockpit itself has been designed keeping the driver in mind with a unique 'wraparound' effect. The instrumentation is a fully digital affair with Bentley's rotating display right in the centre of the dashboard offering two different views including one that has three analogue dials for outside temperature, a chronometer and a compass. (Image source: Bentley)
The Bentley Bacalar is powered by Volkswagen Group's 6-litre W12 engine that is capable of churning out 650 hp of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque. Mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox, the car is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds reaching a top speed of 322 km/h. (Image source: Bentley)
The Bentley Bacalar is not a cheap car and with only 12 units which will ever be produced, the company has priced the car at a whopping 1.5 million pounds. But then again, the Bacalar has already been sold out. (Image source: Bentley)
First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:50 pm