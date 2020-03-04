In Pics | Bentley unveils its topless beauty, the Bacalar

The company is terming it "the rarest two-door Bentley of the modern era". The Bacalar gets a roofless Barchetta design and some muscular bodywork, all inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept. While the top deck and the rear of the car are built out of lightweight aluminium, the door panels are made of carbon fibre. The car sits on massive 2-inch wheels which also get a three-tone finish, again something designed exclusively for the Bacalar. (Image source: Bentley)