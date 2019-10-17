App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter unveiled; find out range, specs and other details

E-Chetak will be commercially launched in January, 2020. The price of the vehicle will be announced on a later date.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Bajaj Auto has reentered the scooter segment with the launch of the all-electric Chetak. The brand had made India's biggest two-wheeler company. The e-Chetak is modeled around original Chetak, the popular geared scooter of the 1960s and 70s. Here are the key features of the electric scooter. (Image: News18)
1/11

Bajaj Auto has reentered the scooter segment with the launch of the all-electric Chetak. The brand had made India's biggest two-wheeler company. The e-Chetak is modeled around original Chetak, the popular geared scooter of the 1960s and 70s. Here are the key features of the electric scooter. (Image: News18)

The Chetak sport a rigid frame clad with sheet metal body panels and a tubular single suspension. The powertrain uses a single-sided cast aluminium swing arm which houses the traction motor that drives the wheel through a automated gear box (Image: Bajaj Auto)
2/11

The e-Chetak sports a rigid frame clad with sheet metal body panels and a tubular single suspension. The powertrain uses a single-sided cast Aluminium swing arm which houses the traction motor that drives the wheel through a automated gear box (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Scheduled to go on sale in January the Chetak will be manufactured at the Chakan plant which is where Bajaj also makes the KTM, Pulsar and Avenger range of bikes. Pilot production of the Chetak began in September (Image: Bajaj Auto)
3/11

E-Chetak will be on sale from January 2020. Its manufacturing plant is at the Chakan plant near Pune. The plant also manufactures Bajaj's  KTM, Pulsar and Avenger range of bikes. Pilot production of the e-Chetak began in September. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto will start sales of the Chetak in Pune and Bengaluru to begin with before spreading to other cities. The two cities will act as ‘testing grounds’ for the scooter in areas of charging and consumer acceptance (Image: Bajaj Auto)
4/11

E-Chetak will be first available in Pune and Bengaluru before its sale spreads to other cities. According t0 Bajaj Auto the two cities will act as ‘testing grounds’ for the scooter to gauze consumer acceptance and convenience of charging. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

The Chetak features a horseshoe-shaped LED headlight with daytime running lights and feather touch activated electronic switches and sequential scrolling LED blinkers (Image: Moneycontrol)
5/11

Chetak features a horseshoe-shaped LED headlight with daytime running lights and feather touch activated electronic switches and sequential scrolling LED blinkers. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The Chetak will offer fully-connected riding experience by virtue of being embedded with mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication. A mobile app will provide a comprehensive overview of ride history (Image: Moneycontrol)
6/11

Chetak has been embedded with mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication. A mobile app will provide a comprehensive overview of ride history. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Bajaj has gone for a steel body for the Chetak rather than a plastic body used by many of its competitors. This has pushed up the overall weight of the vehicle but the metal has given it sturdiness on the road (Image: Moneycontrol)
7/11

Bajaj Auto has gone for a steel body for the Chetak rather than a plastic body used by many of its competitors. This has made the vehicle heavier but the metal body makes in sturdy. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The Chetak will have models from Ather, Okinawa, Hero Electric and a host of start-up companies as companies. Some of these competition offer electric scooters that have better range and charging time than the Chetak (Image: Moneycontrol)
8/11

Chetak will compete against e-scooters from Ather, Okinawa, Hero Electric and e-scooters from host of other start-up companies.  Some of those electric scooters that have better range and shorter charging time than the Chetak (Image: Moneycontrol)

More than two years in development went into the making of the Chetak. The company declined to specify the investments. Bajaj has about 1000 people working in its research and development wing. A sizeable chunk of that have worked on the Chetak (Image: Moneycontrol)
9/11

Bajaj Auto invested more than two years to develop Chetak. The company declined to specify the investments. Bajaj has around 1,000 people working in its research and development wing and a majority of them have worked on the Chetak (Image: Moneycontrol)

As per in-house, real world testing done by Bajaj Auto the Chetak can run for 95 kms on the Eco mode and 85 kms in the Sports mode. ARAI test mileage is expected to be higher and closer to 150kms (Image: Moneycontrol)
10/11

As per in-house, real world testing done by Bajaj Auto, the Chetak can run for 95 kms on the Eco mode and 85 kms in the Sports mode. ARAI test range is expected to be closer to 150 kms (Image: Moneycontrol)

Chetak will take 5-6 hours of charging for a full charge. There is no option of a fast charge. The batteries are not swappable and are fixed to the vehicle. The Chetak will make use of a standard 5 amp electric socket for power which is the same used by a cell phone (Image: Moneycontrol)
11/11

Chetak's battery will take 5-6 hours to get fully charged. There is no option of a fast charge. The batteries are not swappable and are fixed to the vehicle. The Chetak will make use of a standard 5 amp electric socket for power which is the same used by a cell phone (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 07:43 am

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Slideshow #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.