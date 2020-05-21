In pics | All you need to know about BMW's new launched bikes, F 900 R and F 900 XR

BMW Motorrad launches two new bikes in the Indian market. Check out all the details of the two new machines. Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/10 German motorcycle giant BMW Motorrad launched two new bikes in India – F 900 R and F 900 XR – at Rs 9.5 lakh and Rs 10.5 lakh respectively. Bookings for both the bikes are open. (Image: BMW Motorrad) 2/10 The F 900 XR and F 900 R is a new line of motorcycles that was unveiled by BMW at the EICMA show in Milan 2019. It is an urban street, roadster whose front has a signature BMW styling (Image: BMW Motorrad) 3/10 Both bikes come powered by 2-cylinder, 895cc in-line engine that belts out peak power of 105bhp at 8750rpm and 92Nm at 6500rpm. (Image: BMW Motorrad) 4/10 In addition to the standard anti-hopping clutch, the new F 900 R and F 900 XR can be fitted with engine drag torque control (MSR) for the first time. It prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling or downshifting, thereby ensuring greater safety. (Image: BMW Motorrad) 5/10 While the new F 900 R is a dynamic roadster focusing on sporty use and shorter spring travel, the new F 900 XR – with its somewhat longer spring travel – offer better comfort and wider range of potential uses. (Image: BMW Motorrad) 6/10 The new F 900 R and F 900 XR already have “Rain” and “Road” riding modes as standard. The standard trim also includes Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Automatic Stability Control (ASC), which is disengageable. (Image: BMW Motorrad) 7/10 The light, plastic-welded fuel tanks with a capacity of 15.5 litres (F 900 XR) and 13 litres (F 900 R) are the first in motorcycle construction. The bolt-on steel rear frame has also been newly developed for the F 900 R and F 900 XR in order to create a visually short and slim rear. (Image: BMW Motorrad) 8/10 A colour 6.5inch TFT screen with BMW Motorrad Connectivity comes as standard. The graphics on the screen are visually adapted to the sporty on-road world. Additional core screens are available in conjunction with the optional Pro riding modes. The unit offers the ability to talk on the phone, listen to music or navigate while riding. (Image: BMW Motorrad) 9/10 Adaptive Cornering Light, Keyless Ride, Dynamic ESA, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, Intelligent Emergency Call, ABS Pro are offered as optional extras. (Image: BMW Motorrad) 10/10 The two bikes will compete against KTM 790 Duke, Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Monster 821, Triumph Street Triple, Triumph Tiger 800, MV Agusta Brutale 800 and MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800. (Image: BMW Motorrad) First Published on May 21, 2020 01:58 pm