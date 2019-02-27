In Pics | All you need to know about 2019 Ford Endeavour

Ford India recently launched the latest iteration of its premium SUV, the 2019 Ford Endeavour. Along with a facelift and fresh looks, the Endeavour has undergone many changes and received some timely updates. One of the most prominent changes in the SUV is the redesigned front bumper, whose chrome plated trapezoidal grille makes a bold statement. Both the fenders have integrated skid plates which protect the car’s underbelly on all terrains. The Endeavour also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels which gives an improved grip and stability.