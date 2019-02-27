App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | All you need to know about 2019 Ford Endeavour

Along with a facelift and fresh looks, the Endeavour has undergone many changes and received some timely updates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ford India recently launched the latest iteration of its premium SUV, the 2019 Ford Endeavour. Along with a facelift and fresh looks, the Endeavour has undergone many changes and received some timely updates. One of the most prominent changes in the SUV is the redesigned front bumper, whose chrome plated trapezoidal grille makes a bold statement. Both the fenders have integrated skid plates which protect the car's underbelly on all terrains. The Endeavour also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels which gives an improved grip and stability.
1/5

Ford India recently launched the latest iteration of its premium SUV, the 2019 Ford Endeavour. Along with a facelift and fresh looks, the Endeavour has undergone many changes and received some timely updates. One of the most prominent changes in the SUV is the redesigned front bumper, whose chrome plated trapezoidal grille makes a bold statement. Both the fenders have integrated skid plates which protect the car’s underbelly on all terrains. The Endeavour also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels which gives an improved grip and stability.
The Endeavour also introduces an eight-way electronically adjustable driver and front passenger seat, which can be adjusted with a simple button. It also features first-in-class Active Noise Cancellation technology which further insulates the cabin. Ford has also made the Endeavour the only premium SUV which has a panoramic sun-roof, covering almost 50% of the roof space.
2/5

The Endeavour also introduces an eight-way electronically adjustable driver and front passenger seat, which can be adjusted with a simple button. It also features first-in-class Active Noise Cancellation technology which further insulates the cabin. Ford has also made the Endeavour the only premium SUV which has a panoramic sun-roof, covering almost 50% of the roof space.
Another of its segment-leading features is the Hands-Free Power Lift Gate, which helps the owners open the boot with a foot sensor in the rear. It also has Ford's signature SYNC3 connectivity which grants the driver voice control over the car's entertainment system, which is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with phone app connectivity.
3/5

Another of its segment-leading features is the Hands-Free Power Lift Gate, which helps the owners open the boot with a foot sensor in the rear. It also has Ford’s signature SYNC3 connectivity which grants the driver voice control over the car’s entertainment system, which is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with phone app connectivity.
It also features a host of features like Semi-Auto Parallel Park, push-start button, keyless entry, rear and front parking sensors, rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, DRLs, Dual-zone automatic climate control which vary as per the trim level.
4/5

It also features a host of features like Semi-Auto Parallel Park, push-start button, keyless entry, rear and front parking sensors, rear parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, DRLs, Dual-zone automatic climate control which vary as per the trim level.
FE Drive
5/5

FE Drive
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Auto #Endeavour #Ford #Slideshow #Technology #trends

