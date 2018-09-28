In Pics: A look at Ferrari's new Rs 3.5 crore car that is named after an Italian fishing village

The car is powered by a 3.9 litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that offers up to 600 hp of raw power at 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Ferrari’s replacement for the California T, the Portofino, has finally been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.5 crore. The Portofino was first launched by the Italian automaker during its 70th-anniversary celebrations in Italy last year. (Image credit: Ferrari) 2/7 The car’s name is derived from an Italian fishing village which is said to be one of the most beautiful and picturesque in the country, much like the car itself. It is a convertible with a retractable hardtop and has more or less the same dimensions as its predecessor. (Image credit: Ferrari) 3/7 The car’s front end is more sculpted with a large central grill and features distinct boomerang-shaped LED headlights with twin intakes on the front bumper. The front fenders have a vent and air fins, making it more aerodynamic. (Image credit: Ferrari) 4/7 Along the sides are carbon fibre skirts, rear wheel arches that are accentuated and merge into the twin tail lamp setup. The car’s rear looks more aggressive and sports a quad exhaust system, finished with a boot lid that is contoured. (Image credit: Ferrari) 5/7 Ferrari claims the chassis has been improved with the weight reduced by up to 80 kg and better torsional rigidity, making it 35 percent stiffer compared to the California T. Its interior has a 2+2 seating arrangement for four adults, a 10.2 inch touchscreen console, and a wind deflector design that reduces cabin airflow by around 30 percent. (Image credit: Ferrari) 6/7 Under the hood, there is a powerful 3.9 litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that offers up to 600 hp of raw power at 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. The car can be accelerated from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds while its top speed has been clocked at 320 kmph. (Image credit: Ferrari) 7/7 The Ferrari Portofino is the first car in the company’s GT segment to get an electro-mechanical steering system instead of the usual hydraulic unit. This system would offer a reduction of about 7 percent in the steering ratio. The car is currently being sold by only two company dealerships – Navnit Motors in Mumbai and Select Cars in New Delhi. (Image credit: Ferrari) First Published on Sep 28, 2018 06:09 pm