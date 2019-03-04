App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | 11 supercars with over a million dollar price tag

If you are a connoisseur of luxury vehicles or simply love cars, here are some wheels that have a million dollar price tag.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With cutting edge technology and race-inspired design, these cars are equal parts artistry, imagination and engineering. However, these ultra-exclusive wheels, more often than not, come with a hefty price tag. A price tag which ironically makes them more desirable. So, if you are a connoisseur of luxury vehicles or just simply love cars, here are some wheels that have a million dollar price tag. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
1/11

With cutting edge technology and race-inspired design, these cars are equal parts artistry, imagination and engineering. However, these ultra-exclusive wheels, more often than not, come with a hefty price tag. A price tag which ironically makes them more desirable. So, if you are a connoisseur of luxury vehicles or just simply love cars, here are some wheels that have a million dollar price tag. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation | $1.9 million | Units produced: 25 | 0-60 mph: 6.5 seconds | Top speed: 150 mph (Image: Aston Martin)
2/11

Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation | $1.9 million | Units produced: 25 | 0-60 mph: 6.5 seconds | Top speed: 150 mph (Image: Aston Martin)
Aston Martin Valkyrie | $3.2 million | Units produced: 150 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 250 mph (Image: Aston Martin)
3/11

Aston Martin Valkyrie | $3.2 million | Units produced: 150 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 250 mph (Image: Aston Martin)
Bugatti Chiron | $2.8 million | Units produced: 500 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 261 mph (Image: Bugatti)
4/11

Bugatti Chiron | $2.8 million | Units produced: 500 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 261 mph (Image: Bugatti)
Bugatti Veyron 16.4 | $1.8 million | Units produced: 300 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 258 mph (Image: Bugatti)
5/11

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 | $1.8 million | Units produced: 300 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 258 mph (Image: Bugatti)
Ferrari Monza SP2 and SP1 | $1.8 million | Units produced: 499 (combined) | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 186 mph (Image: Ferrari)
6/11

Ferrari Monza SP2 and SP1 | $1.8 million | Units produced: 499 (combined) | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 186 mph (Image: Ferrari)
Koenigsegg Regera | $2 million | Units produced: 80 | 0-249 mph: 20 seconds | Top speed: 249 mph (Image: Koenigsegg)
7/11

Koenigsegg Regera | $2 million | Units produced: 80 | 0-249 mph: 20 seconds | Top speed: 249 mph (Image: Koenigsegg)
Lamborghini Veneno | $4.5 million | Units produced: 5 coupes, 9 roadsters | 0-60 mph: 2.8 seconds | Top speed: 221 mph (Image: Lamborghini)
8/11

Lamborghini Veneno | $4.5 million | Units produced: 5 coupes, 9 roadsters | 0-60 mph: 2.8 seconds | Top speed: 221 mph (Image: Lamborghini)
Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | $2.6 million | Units produced: 275 | 0-124 mph: 6 seconds | Top speed: 200 mph (Image: Mercedes)
9/11

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | $2.6 million | Units produced: 275 | 0-124 mph: 6 seconds | Top speed: 200 mph (Image: Mercedes)
Pagani Huayra | $1.3 million | Units produced: 100 | 0-62 mph: 3.2 seconds | Top speed: 235 mph (Image: Pagani)
10/11

Pagani Huayra | $1.3 million | Units produced: 100 | 0-62 mph: 3.2 seconds | Top speed: 235 mph (Image: Pagani)
Porsche 918 Spyder | $1 million | Units produced: 918 | 0-62 mph: 2.6 seconds | Top speed: 214 mph | (Image: Porsche)
11/11

Porsche 918 Spyder | $1 million | Units produced: 918 | 0-62 mph: 2.6 seconds | Top speed: 214 mph | (Image: Porsche)
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 07:32 am

tags #Auto #Companies #Slideshow #supercars

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.