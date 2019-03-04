In Pics | 11 supercars with over a million dollar price tag

If you are a connoisseur of luxury vehicles or simply love cars, here are some wheels that have a million dollar price tag. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 With cutting edge technology and race-inspired design, these cars are equal parts artistry, imagination and engineering. However, these ultra-exclusive wheels, more often than not, come with a hefty price tag. A price tag which ironically makes them more desirable. So, if you are a connoisseur of luxury vehicles or just simply love cars, here are some wheels that have a million dollar price tag. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 2/11 Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation | $1.9 million | Units produced: 25 | 0-60 mph: 6.5 seconds | Top speed: 150 mph (Image: Aston Martin) 3/11 Aston Martin Valkyrie | $3.2 million | Units produced: 150 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 250 mph (Image: Aston Martin) 4/11 Bugatti Chiron | $2.8 million | Units produced: 500 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 261 mph (Image: Bugatti) 5/11 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 | $1.8 million | Units produced: 300 | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 258 mph (Image: Bugatti) 6/11 Ferrari Monza SP2 and SP1 | $1.8 million | Units produced: 499 (combined) | 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds | Top speed: 186 mph (Image: Ferrari) 7/11 Koenigsegg Regera | $2 million | Units produced: 80 | 0-249 mph: 20 seconds | Top speed: 249 mph (Image: Koenigsegg) 8/11 Lamborghini Veneno | $4.5 million | Units produced: 5 coupes, 9 roadsters | 0-60 mph: 2.8 seconds | Top speed: 221 mph (Image: Lamborghini) 9/11 Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | $2.6 million | Units produced: 275 | 0-124 mph: 6 seconds | Top speed: 200 mph (Image: Mercedes) 10/11 Pagani Huayra | $1.3 million | Units produced: 100 | 0-62 mph: 3.2 seconds | Top speed: 235 mph (Image: Pagani) 11/11 Porsche 918 Spyder | $1 million | Units produced: 918 | 0-62 mph: 2.6 seconds | Top speed: 214 mph | (Image: Porsche) First Published on Mar 4, 2019 07:32 am