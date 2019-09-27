In just 12 months, Lamborghini sold 50 units of its Rs 3 crore-SUV, the Urus, in India

In just 12 months since its launch, the Urus SUV has managed to become one of the best sellers of Lamborghini in India. The Italian supercar manufacturer recently delivered its 50th Urus SUV, marking a milestone in India.

Lamborghini had first introduced the Urus to the world as a concept at the 2012 Beijing Motor Show. Posing as a perfect combination of the practicality and the performance of a supercar, it was one of the first cars in the Italian company’s lineup to have a seating capacity of four people, with extra storage for luggage. It became known as the most practical Lamborghini, giving it an upper hand over its competition.

The company adhered to its concept form and did not make many changes to the production-spec Urus. It gets Lamborghini’s signature front end, with a sloping roofline and huge wheels. Its rear end also reeked of “Lamborghini style”, with sharp lines and clean cuts. However, the Urus is not just all-show and no-go but packs a serious punch.

It is equipped with a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is also shared by the Bentley Bentayga. It makes 650PS of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, this engine gives the Urus a 0-100kmph time of 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 305kmph. The car takes 9.2 seconds to go from 100-200kmph.

The car is a potent off-roader, though not best in its segment. It is offered with four standard riding modes including Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve(snow) and two optional modes including Terra (off-road) and Ego (Individual).