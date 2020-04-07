App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Impact on auto sector to be clear once lockdown is lifted, supply chain resumes full ops: Nissan

The impact of COVID-19 on India's automobile industry will be clear once the ongoing lockdown is lifted and there is clarity on the time taken by supply chain to resume optimal production.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on India's automobile industry will be clear once the ongoing lockdown is lifted and there is clarity on the time taken by supply chain to resume optimal production, according to a top Nissan Motor India official.

Before the outbreak, the Indian auto sector was already suffering from a prolonged slump. During the April-February 2019-20 period, passenger vehicle sales had declined by 14.68 per cent to 26,32,665 units as against 30,85,528 in 2018-19.

Total vehicle sales across categories had also declined by 15.85 per cent at 2,04,98,128 units April-February of 2019-20 as compared to 2,43,58,082 units in the comparable period previous fiscal, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Close

With the novel coronavirus outbreak, the industry was given a further blow with Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera stating that as per quick estimates by the auto industry body, the plant closures of auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and components makers would lead to loss of more than Rs 2,300 crore in turnover for each day of closure.

related news

"The industry is closely monitoring the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in India and its impact on the sector will only get clear once the lockdown is lifted and the time taken by the supply chain to resume optimal production," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

He further said, "Auto demand has a direct correlation with the GDP growth of the country and the industry is hopeful that government will take measures to revive demand and restore normalcy in the marketplace."

The pandemic had initially disrupted supply chain, especially for components imported from China. With India also going for a 21-day lockdown from March 25, manufacturing in the auto sector has come to a standstill.

Last month, the auto industry had also sought from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman measures to support the sector after the government announced financial action plan of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to support medical warriors, daily wage earners, farmers, construction workers, self-help groups and women, among others.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 11:44 am

tags #automobile #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Nissan Motor India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.