Image gallery: Yamaha M-SLAZ
The M-SLAZ is a brand new naked motorcycle based on the YFZ R-15 for the Thailand market. This bike takes its inspiration from Yamaha's naked MT series of motorcycles and has a sharp, edgy design. The M-SLAZ could also be a preview of what to expect from the next version 3 R15. Yamaha hasn't disclosed any engine detailsat the moment. However, there are quite a few changes from the current R15 v2 that you can read about Read More
First Published on Dec 3, 2015 10:47 am